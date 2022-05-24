Cinch Home Services Announces Partnership with HomeSmart International

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home services solutions, announces a new partnership with HomeSmart, one of the nation's largest 100% real estate brokerage firms. As a HomeSmart national partner, Cinch will offer its award-winning warranty plan and services to HomeSmart's franchise partners, brokers and more than 23,000 agents across 37 states and 199 offices nationwide.

HomeSmart provides an innovative "low-fee, high-value" 100-percent-commission brokerage model, equipped with excellent support, training, systems and tools that enable agents to provide the best service possible to their clients. Through HomeSmart's proprietary online marketplace, agents can search for, learn about and engage with key real estate resources, tools and products, and the companies that support them. Cinch is one of the few select home warranty partners available within the HomeSmart marketplace.

"At Cinch, we are committed to simplifying the home management experience for our partners and their customers," said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. "By partnering with HomeSmart, we are well-positioned to help tens of thousands of real estate professionals deliver savings, convenience and peace of mind to their clients before, during and after the sale of the home."

Cinch offers affordable home warranty plans that provide comprehensive coverage for up to 22 appliances and built-in systems. Additional plan features include preventive maintenance services, discounts on brand-name appliances, and an optional premium upgrade package that provides extra coverage for items excluded under any home warranty.

As the industry's fastest-growing home warranty provider and member of the National Home Service Contract Association, Cinch has a 40-year track record of helping real estate professionals provide exceptional customer service during the real estate transaction process. Thanks to its extensive national network of highly qualified service providers, award-winning 24/7 customer service, and the industry's only 180-day service guarantee, Cinch has established itself as the home protection partner of choice for hundreds of companies – from established brands to leading startups across seven vertical markets.

For more information about Cinch home services solutions for the real estate industry, visit www.cinchrealestate.com.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate professionals and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About HomeSmart International

Founded in 2000, HomeSmart International offers franchisees efficiency and innovation coupled with the systems and technologies necessary to succeed in today's evolving real estate industry. Today, the brand has 199 offices in 37 states and over 23,000 agents nationwide. For more information on HomeSmart International and its franchise opportunities, visit www.homesmart.com.

