DEWAR'S® LAUNCHES SECOND ITERATION OF "THE CHAMPIONS EDITION" COMMEMORATIVE BOTTLE FOR THE 2022 U.S. OPEN®

To celebrate the 122nd US Open Championship®, DEWAR'S® Scotch Whisky is delighted to unveil a super premium 19-year aged Scotch whisky which draws upon the brand's 175 years of history and innovation.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S® Scotch Whisky is proud to announce the release of its 2022 commemorative super premium US Open bottle, aptly entitled "The Champions Edition." The 2022 edition, crafted by three-time award-winning Master Blender Stephanie Macleod, is a 19-year-old Scotch Whisky double-aged with an extra-matured finish exclusively in ex-Bourbon, new American Oak casks and ex-Rye Whiskey casks.

Dewar's 19 (PRNewswire)

The balanced and vibrant whisky is as rich and complex as the legendary game of golf, featuring notes of heather, honey, butterscotch, and cinnamon spice with a rich and fruit forward finish. Comprised of up to 40 different single malt and grain whiskies and inspired by the rich legacy and ethos of the U.S. Open®, "From Many, One", this celebratory bottle highlights that from many casks, one champion blend emerges.

As part of the multi-year agreement with the United States Golf Association (USGA), DEWAR'S will produce a special limited-edition commemorative bottle for each year's U.S. Open, to be sold online and at all fine wines and spirits retailers, as the official Scotch whisky and proud supporter of the US Open Championship®. This year's tournament is scheduled for June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

"When creating this blend of scotch whiskies, I wanted to ensure the craft and traditions of over 175 years of Dewar's whisky distillation and blending in Scotland were fully enhanced by the best of American wood and cask aging. We took pristine new American oak casks that have never been used to age either bourbon or sherry prior to this 19-year-old scotch and we finished many of this blend's components in these. Then we took ex-Bourbon and ex-Rye whiskey casks to finish other components in it. The result is a DEWAR'S 19-year-old whisky, that on the nose has a combination of vanilla and wood spices, followed on the palate by flavor notes of dried apricot, butterscotch and hints of vanilla." says Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR'S. In fact, this 2022 edition received a 93-point rating from the award-winning WhiskyCast with more accolades are sure to follow.

A special addition to the 122nd U.S. Open Championship® this year is the "DEWAR'S Lemon Wedge", an invigorating twist on the classic "Highball", which will serve as the official cocktail of the U.S. Open. The recipe features DEWAR'S 12-year-old whisky, club soda, fresh lemonade and is topped with a golf tee pick and lemon wedge for garnish. The DEWAR'S Lemon Wedge will be offered to patrons on-site and will be served in a special edition US Open memorabilia cup in hospitality venues and ticketed facilities across the grounds. For those who cannot make it to the course but want to raise a toast to the game with the signature DEWAR'S Lemon Wedge cocktail at home, DEWAR'S has created a cocktail kit via Cocktail Courier available nationwide, see HERE.

"With its bold and balanced flavor profile – aged 19 years in honor of the final round at the 19th hole – DEWAR'S "The Champions Edition" is designed to celebrate the brand's deep ties to the sports world, where it has sponsored numerous sporting events, competitions, and teams across the globe since the 1890s," noted Brian Cox, Vice President of DEWAR'S North America. "We're thrilled to continue this partnership with the U.S. Open® and this year introduce the "DEWAR'S Lemon Wedge" onto the fairway (or rather the bars around it)! This cocktail puts a twist on the beloved highball, showcasing how the world's most-awarded blended Scotch Whisky is putting a new spin on a classic, once more linking the worlds of golf and Scotch Whisky just in time for the 2022 U.S. Open® and Father's Day."

In addition to this partnership, a portion of the proceeds from the custom silver bottle, that serves as a nod to the U.S. Open® trophy, will benefit the USGA Foundation, which celebrates and serves the game of golf and all who love and play it.

To accompany the new bottle and signature cocktail, the brand has created a suite of DEWAR'S accoutrements to celebrate the season. From a signature DEWAR'S golf cooler created by Vessel to a custom DEWAR'S golf cart, which will be serving cocktails at events through the final round on Father's Day, the brand is putting its mark on the game of golf in full swing.

DEWAR'S "The Champions Edition" can be found in all fine wine and spirit retailers or online HERE from now through the end of the tournament.

For more information on the DEWAR'S cask series and the rest of DEWAR'S whisky products, please visit www.dewars.com or on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

DEWAR'S 19 YEAR OLD "THE CHAMPIONS" EDITION

Limited edition bottles on shelves nationwide HERE

MSRP $79.99 (750 mL each)

ABV: 43%

DEWAR'S LEMON WEDGE COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Dewar's 12-year-old

3 oz. Club Soda

2 oz. Lemonade

Method: Combine ingredients over ice and stir for desired dilution. Garnish with lemon. Cheers!



Available for purchase on CocktailCourier.com HERE

MSRP: $74.99

See HERE for all high-res imagery

About DEWAR'S

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S® has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR'S Double Double Series, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.



About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka.



Founded 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY ©2022 DEWAR'S BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY 43% ALC. BY VOL

IMPORTED BY JOHN DEWAR'S & SONS COMPANY, CORAL GABLES, FL

