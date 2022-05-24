NFL To Hold Press Call on Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

TODAY AT 12:30PM ET; DETAILS BELOW
ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League (NFL) will hold a virtual press conference TODAY, Tuesday, May 24 at 12:30 PM ET to discuss and take questions on the launch of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, which will provide medical students at HBCU medical schools with the opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with NFL club medical staff.
This program – a joint initiative of the NFL, NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS), and the Professional Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS) – aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine and over time.
The call will feature leaders from the NFL, NFLPS, PFATS and each of the participating HBCU medical schools.
Credentialed members of the media are invited to attend. Following remarks, there will be an opportunity for media to ask questions.
WHAT: NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative Press Conference
WHEN: Tuesday, May 24, 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
WHERE: Zoom Registration Link
WHO:
- Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Chief Medical Officer
- Reggie Scott, Acting President, Professional Football Athletic Trainers; Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance, Los Angeles Rams
- Dr. Timothy McAdams, President, NFL Physicians Society; Head Team Physician, San Francisco 49ers
- Dr. Lisa Barkley, Family Medicine Department Chair and Residency Program Director at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science
- Dr. Hugh E. Mighty, MD, MBA, Dean of the Howard University College of Medicine and Senior Vice President of Health Affairs
- Dr. Digna Forbes, Dean of the School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College
- Dr. Herman Taylor, Director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine
- Dr. Anthony Casolaro, Chief Medical Officer, Internal Medicine, Washington Commanders
Media Contacts:
Megan Grant, NFL
Megan.grant@nfl.com
Amy Weiss, NFLPS
weiss@nflps.org
Leslie Weir, PFATS
lweirpfats@gmail.com
