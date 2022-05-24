ViewLift Expands C-Suite Leadership, Promotes Shraddha Pednekar and Sujith Vellat

Momentum continues for end-to-end streaming and OTT solutions leader with the addition of Chief Experience Officer and Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift , a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT (over-the-top) solutions, announced today the recent promotions of Shraddha Pednekar to chief experience officer (CXO) and Sujith Vellat to chief technology officer (CTO).

"With more than 12 years of combined experience at ViewLift, both Shraddha and Sujith will be instrumental for ViewLift as we continue global market expansion," said Manik Bambha , co-founder and president at ViewLift. "Since Shraddha and Sujith joined the team years ago, I've seen the direct impact of their dedication to our customers and to improving our product offerings constantly. We have exceptional talent in these two, and I'm eager to watch them flourish in their new roles."

Pednekar began her career with ViewLift in 2014 as a project manager and has since leveled up to lead client onboarding with the company's largest clients in sports streaming, broadcasting and entertainment, and project management. As the company's first CXO, Pednekar will be responsible for managing all tech resources, while ensuring global project delivery and client satisfaction, focusing on strengthening ViewLift's end-to-end product and client engagement.

"I've always loved working in technology, but more importantly, I've loved seeing what technology has the power to do. In this case, ViewLift allows content owners to focus fully on creating exceptional content, while the back-end takes care of monetization and distribution," said Pednekar. "It has been an incredible experience growing alongside a company that I am so invested in and turning my passion for technology and customer delight into a career."

Since joining ViewLift in 2016, Vellat has executed a re-architecture of the platform, making it serverless and best of breed. As CTO at ViewLift, Vellat will be responsible for guiding the continued development and innovation of ViewLift's end-to-end streaming and OTT platform, enabling customers with advanced monetization, real-time analytics, growth tools and significantly reduced time to market.

