InventHelp Inventor Develops New Design for Reading Glasses (TPA-3050)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to wear reading glasses while reading in bed or on the couch," said an inventor, from Lakeland, Fla., "so I invented the REF. My design would help to reduce the pain and stress associated with wearing traditional rigid frames."

The patent-pending invention provides a new design for reading glasses. In doing so, it prevents plastic temples from pressing against the side of the head or ears. As a result, it enhances comfort while lying on one's side and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a flexible design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals who wear reading glasses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

