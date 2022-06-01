Creatd Ventures Provides Post-Acquisition Update on its DTC Wellness Brand, Basis; Surpasses Expectations With Record Quarter Projected

Basis' first full quarter under Creatd Ventures expected to accrue over $200K in sales, along with lowest CAC (customer acquisition costs) and highest LTV (lifetime value) of all portfolio brands.

Company additionally reports Basis' first-ever brick-and-mortar launch with placement at Erewhon Market, and signs new distribution partnership with wholesale marketplace platform Pod Foods.

NEW YORK , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Creatd Ventures, today provided an update for its direct-to-consumer (DTC) clean hydration beverage brand, Basis .

Life is dehydrating. The creators behind Basis set out to solve that problem. Basis was made to replenish electrolytes lost during the day, helping you to feel focused, energized, and relaxed.

Since Creatd Ventures' acquisition of the brand in March of this year, sales of Basis have grown to record levels, with strong sales volume demonstrated both through Basis' DTC website as well as through third-party distribution channels, including Amazon and Shopify. Additionally, Basis has begun capitalizing on Creatd Ventures' existing advantageous partnerships and wholesale distribution networks. Most recently, Basis has expanded its brick-and-mortar and online distribution, having secured a deal to join Creatd's wellness beverage brand Dune Glow Remedy in luxury grocery retailer Erewhon Market, known for its highly-curated roster of influencer-loved products. Basis has also been signed as a distribution partner with Pod Foods , a wholesale marketplace platform that connects emerging brands with a network of innovative retailers, which is already currently engaged in the distribution of Creatd Ventures' brands Camp and Dune.

Commented Thomas Punch, CEO of Creatd Ventures, "With Basis following in Dune and Camp's footsteps, joining their ranks in major retail and online distribution platforms like Erewhon and Pod Foods, we have validated our ability to leverage Creatd Ventures' proven capabilities for technology, e-commerce, and digital marketing to drive growth for our entire portfolio. As we continue to move forward with Creatd Ventures' long-term brand-acquisition strategy, we're on the hunt for similarly primed wellness brands with subscription potential that consumers can fall in love with."

While Basis leverages the proven distribution networks of Creatd Ventures' other portfolio brands, those existing brands–Dune and Camp–will similarly leverage Basis' fruitful relationships with third-party channels like Amazon and Shopify. The Company expects to further grow Dune and Camp's distribution within those widely-used platforms, perfecting the synergies working to propel Creatd Ventures towards its most profitable quarter yet.

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and proprietary data collected from our multiple technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

