FinTron Raises $6.5M in Series A Funding Round to Bring Greater Financial Freedom to the Mobile-First Generation

New funding will enable FinTron to expand its organization and advance its technology and product offerings

STAMFORD, Conn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTron, an investment and personal finance application whose mission is to democratize personal finance for the mobile-first generation, today announced the close of its $6.5 million Series A funding round, bringing the company's total funds raised to nearly $10 million. The funds will allow FinTron to expand its organization, employ world-class talent, and upgrade its technology and product offerings to include a new rewards engine, crypto trading capabilities, enhanced education, and a Neo-Bank offering.

In line with its mission to educate Gen-Z and millennial audiences on personal finance, FinTron provides financial literacy programs to thousands of high school and college students across the country. The company acquired nearly 12,000 new users in 2021 alone and expanded the organization's head count by more than 300%. Led by 26-year-old CEO and Connecticut Resident, Wilder Rumpf, and one of the youngest founding teams to ever register a broker dealer, FinTron has created a national digital footprint serving clients in 52 states and territories.

With new funding and support from key investors including AUA Capital Management, Connecticut Innovations, Sage Venture Partners and Webster Bank, FinTron is poised to grow and scale at a rapid pace.

"We are grateful to our key investors for their support of our vision to bring financial inclusivity to the 99%", said Rumpf. "Our founding mission remains the same. We strive to make personal finance accessible, understandable, and doable for the mobile generation. With the support of our investors and new key hires, we can now accelerate our efforts to upgrade our product and meet our ambitious growth objectives."

For generations, personal finance has been done the old, complicated way. For this generation, there's FinTron. With the support of major Connecticut based institutions, including Connecticut Innovations, Sacred Heart University and the University of Connecticut, FinTron has sourced over 75% of its employees from Connecticut and 100% from the Tri-State area. To learn more about FinTron, visit FinTroninvest.com.

About FinTron

We promote the financial freedom of the mobile-first generation through better education, affordable financial products, and philanthropic give-back programs. For generations, personal finance has been done the old, complicated way. For this generation, there's FinTron.

About Sage Venture Partners

Sage Venture Partners (SVP) is an evergreen venture capital firm which invests in early-stage startups across diverse industries. The firm backs entrepreneurs with proven track records and strong strategic vision. Sage Venture Partners is founded and led by Frederick J. Warren. Before Sage Venture Partners, Mr. Warren co-founded Brentwood Associates, which became a leading private equity and venture capital firm on the West Coast and was an early backer of Apple Computer.

About Connecticut Innovations

Connecticut Innovations (CI) is Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm and the leading source of financing and ongoing support for Connecticut's innovative, growing companies. CI provides venture capital and strategic support for early-stage technology companies, financial support for innovation and collaboration, and connections to its well-established network of partners and professionals. For more information, please visit http://www.ctinnovations.com.

About AUA Capital Management

A family office and alternatives-oriented investment firm tracing its origins to the Unanue Family Office founded by Andy Unanue, the former COO and acting board member of Goya Foods, Inc., and the late Joseph Unanue, Goya's long-time Chairman and CEO. Led by president Michael Salerno, the AUA family office focuses on both public markets and private market venture capital, growth equity, commercial real estate, and alternatives-oriented investments.

About Webster Bank

With over $60bn in assets and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Webster Bank serves consumer and business customers throughout the northeast from New York to Massachusetts. Webster Bank is one of only two banks in Connecticut to be listed among the 100 largest publicly traded banks.

