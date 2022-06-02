Construction Robotics Company Canvas Accelerates Drywall Innovation with Level 4 Targeted Spray

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas , the construction robotics company building the future in bold new ways, today announced the launch of its innovative Level 4 Targeted Spray system. Building on the groundbreaking launch of the Canvas finishing machine, this new capability enables Canvas partners to deliver new levels of performance for clients. Developed based on feedback from key customers, in a time of massive labor shortages, unprecedented building demand, and risking building costs, Level 4 Targeted Spray makes drywall finishing safer and more predictable than ever before.

In December 2021, Canvas rolled out its Innovation Partner Program, a collaboration that now includes seven industry-leading technical contractors — Webcor, DPR Construction, Swinerton, Nevell Group Inc., KHS&S, Daley's Drywall & Taping, Inc., and California Drywall. These industry stewards have demonstrated their commitment to moving the drywall industry forward and were selected by Canvas to participate more directly in creating better outcomes for their workers and projects. These customers and partners' crews train on the Canvas system and now operate machines independently.

Their experience operating Canvas machines and delivering unparalleled performance for their clients has also given these partners another way to add exceptional value to their projects and to move the industry forward. Level 4 Targeted Spray emerged out of this need, as partners surfaced a desire for the Canvas worker-controlled machine to spray both a Level 5 finish, in which the entire wall is sprayed prior to sanding; and a Level 4 finish, which targets only the drywall seams.

"We started by inventing new processes for drywall with our worker-operated machines and level 5 process, but our goal is to provide ongoing solutions for every aspect of our customers' needs," said Canvas CEO Kevin Albert. "L4TS is a watershed moment for Canvas because it represents a major leap in capability for Canvas Certified Finishers, but also the success of our Innovation Partner Program and our ability to drive the industry forward together. We're proud to listen to our customer's feedback and deliver solutions that further improve drywall finishing."

The new L4TS process continues to deliver not only on safety and quality but now also gives Canvas partners the ability to use the machine on a broader range of projects. By spraying only the seams, L4TS enables contractors to offer their clients greater flexibility in a project's finish level, while reducing cycle times and therefore improving schedules.

"Our clients are some of the most innovative companies in the world working on the most demanding projects," said Daley's Drywall Vice President Jonathan Hughes. "With L4TS, Daley's is able to meet our clients' demands for exceptionally high-quality drywall finishes, while also offering much shorter schedule durations."

Unprecedented labor shortages and projected building demands — which call for doubling our building stock by 2040 — have pushed the construction industry to a critical point. Canvas's approach of putting machines into the hands of skilled workers has helped meet this growing crisis by training people for the jobs of the future and introducing unprecedented safety, quality, and efficiency to the drywall discipline.

With its new Level 4 capability, coupled with its strong relationships with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades and the Innovation Partner Program, Canvas continues to set the standard for construction technology and is leading the industry to a future of better project outcomes and shorter schedules.

"Canvas has not only produced a revolutionary tool for drywall-finishing, but they're constantly improving their product in response to the industry's needs and our own challenges and opportunities," said Swinerton Director of Innovation Aaron Anderson. "Being able to work with a company that welcomes feedback and delivers real-time solutions is why we value our relationship with Canvas. We look forward to the future of this partnership and seeing the innovations that Canvas will continue to bring to this space."

Canvas is a construction robotics company whose mission is to enable people to build in bold new ways. The Canvas System provides a flexible approach to drywall finishing, combining the skills and expertise of trained union workers and technology that together enable Canvas to consistently deliver consistently high-quality drywall finishes, unlock unprecedented control over schedules by reducing typical finishing times from 7 to 2 days, and provide better working conditions for all. The company's Innovation Partners are currently deploying the Canvas machine on multiple jobsites in the Bay Area. Visit Canvas online at https://www.canvas.build .

