Ford Foundation doubles investment for trans organizations, makes sweeping commitments to support LGBTQ+ communities

Foundation doubles its commitment for trans communities, endorses the Demand IX Campaign, Trans Futures Funding Campaign, and the Grantmakers United for Trans Communities Pledge

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Ford Foundation announced its support for widespread commitments led by leading grassroots and community organizations for the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights. Ford is also doubling its annual investment in trans communities, committing at least $10 million over the next five years.

Ford's commitment to the Grantmakers United for Trans Communities (GUTC) Pledge, Demand IX Campaign and the Trans Futures Funding Campaign work together to encourage more grantmaking across philanthropy and support Title IX protections, build upon Ford's longtime support of LGBTQ+ communities, and ensure that Ford's future grantmaking and operations continue evolving to meet the growing challenges these communities face today.

"Across the world LGBTQ+ people, especially members of the trans community, continue to be on the receiving end of extreme inequality, brutality and exclusion. The only way to transform from a culture of oppression to one of opportunity and inclusion is to continue pairing significant, long lasting investments with sustained action," said Ford Foundation President Darren Walker. "Now more than ever, we must be sure to safeguard the hard fought protections all people are entitled to under the law, and continue to strive for justice and equality on all fronts. With the help of our partners, we are committed to making our foundation and our work more inclusive, inside and out."

"Title IX is one of the most important pieces of legislation of the twentieth century." said sports icon and social justice pioneer, Billie Jean King. "It is a law that speaks to the importance of gender equity in this country and stands as a benchmark of global significance. Demand IX is working to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and we are proud to join the Ford Foundation to support efforts to protect and enforce this groundbreaking law."

"This commitment from the Ford Foundation is more than a timely investment in transgender community organizations that are right now fighting for our rights and for our lives; it's also a commitment to partner with the trans movement into the future," said Saida Agostini-Bostic, Funders for LGBTQ Issues President.

The Foundation's widespread commitments to further support LGBTQ+ advocacy include:

Demand IX is a national campaign to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX and to support ongoing efforts for strong Title IX protections and enforcement. Led in partnership with the Women's Sports Foundation, National Women's Law Center, and The Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, Demand IX is working to increase the pace and change toward equity and fairness for all by educating people about the promise and purpose of Title IX, empowering people with information and storytelling opportunities, and inspiring people who share values to sign onto the pledge and take action.

Grantmakers United for Trans Communities (GUTC) Pledge, organized by Funders for LGBTQ Issues, aims to inspire a philanthropic culture that is inclusive and supportive of trans people through grantmaking and decision-making. Ford's commitments under the pledge include increasing grantmaking for trans communities, with a commitment to trans-led organizations, offering and expanding training and professional development opportunities focused on supporting trans communities, continuing to improve recruitment and retention efforts, and publicly expressing support for and solidarity with trans communities.

Trans Futures Funding Campaign Pledge, which is also organized by Funders for LGBTQ Issues, is an urgent call to invest in trans organizations across the United States and to defend transgender people and children against bans on sports participation and gender-affirming healthcare.

"I hope these commitments from the Ford Foundation inspire other grantmakers, especially those that value the rights and humanity of all, but who haven't meaningfully supported trans communities," said Alexander L. Lee, Funders for LGBTQ Issues Interim Vice President of Programs. "Transgender people experience marginalization in nearly all sectors of life, and I hope Ford's leadership will compell funders of all types to reach out to trans groups to explore new and deeper partnerships."

The Ford Foundation is an independent, nonprofit grant-making organization with assets currently valued at $16 billion. For more than 85 years it has worked with courageous people on the frontlines of social change worldwide, guided by its mission to strengthen democratic values, reduce poverty and injustice, promote international cooperation, and advance human achievement. With headquarters in New York, the foundation has offices in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

