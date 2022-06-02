Skanska renovates and expands historic building for University in Ohio, USA, for USD 67M, about SEK 640M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the University of Cincinnati for the renovation and addition to a historic building in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. The contract is worth USD 67M, about SEK 640M, which will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter 2022.

Specifically, the 6,100-square meter renovation will include new offices, open engineering research labs, classrooms, biology and chemistry teaching labs, and collaboration spaces. The approximately 13,400-square meter addition will include new state-of-the-art open-bay chemistry research labs with chemical storage, material support, and facility service spaces.

The project is one in a series of major capital projects and will allow the University to expand basic science education as the existing building is incapable of supporting the needs of modern academic research.

Work is slated to begin in May 2023 and is expected to reach completion in March 2025.

