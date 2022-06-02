THE WEATHER CHANNEL HEATS UP THE SUMMER WITH RETURN OF HIT SERIES "DEEP WATER SALVAGE" & TWO BRAND NEW ORIGINAL SERIES PREMIERING ON JUNE 5TH

Episodes of DEEP WATER SALVAGE, THE EARTH UNLOCKED and LORDS OF THE OCEAN will also be available on-demand via The Weather Channel CTV/OTT app

ATLANTA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Weather Channel television network announced its summer primetime lineup, featuring three series that explore the marvels and mysteries of mother nature. Hit docuseries DEEP WATER SALVAGE returns for season 2 and two new weekly series, THE EARTH UNLOCKED and LORDS OF THE OCEAN anchor the lineup. All three shows make their broadcast premiere on Sunday, June 5.

With two docuseries in the primetime lineup dedicated to maritime adventure, DEEP WATER SALVAGE and LORDS OF THE OCEAN, viewers can expect high seas and action-packed drama. While THE EARTH UNLOCKED explores Earth's mysteries and offers viewers a glimpse into the planet's most fascinating phenomena.

THE EARTH UNLOCKED satisfies viewers' appetite for curiosity with answers to the most puzzling questions about our planet. Inquisitive viewers will appreciate that THE EARTH UNLOCKED offers a more scientific approach to connecting with Earth's wonders. This 8-week journey is sure to intrigue even the most analytical minds.

DEEP WATER SALVAGE returns with a bang for Season 2, and will have viewers on the edge of their seat every week. The ever-present antagonist of severe weather will leave viewers with intense anticipation as they watch to see how each incredible salvage plays out. The daily risks of these dirty jobs will naturally have viewers rooting for their favorite salvage crews. This season is showcasing tougher recoveries, in harsher conditions, with higher stakes.

The deep-sea exploration continues with the premiere of LORDS OF THE OCEAN. This thrilling new series gives viewers a front row seat to the exciting world of professional diving. It's a deep sea submersion into the challenges of the most unusual jobs below sea level. Viewers will get a weekly dose of a day in the life of diving crews battling wicked weather, tight deadlines and technical difficulties to earn big bucks. LORDS OF THE OCEAN will have viewers both holding their breath and gasping for air.

"These summer premieres are special because they are full of action and exploration and are a perfect fit for The Weather Channel's amazing audience of weather and adventure enthusiasts," said Nora Zimmett, President of News and Original Series for Weather Group. "With our newly upgraded streaming app, we are expanding access to the network and now viewers can watch our thrilling primetime lineup live or on-demand."

Existing cable customers and subscribers of The Weather Channel's connected TV (CTV) app are in for a treat with on-demand access to each episode of each series after its airing on broadcast. The Weather Channel CTV app is available on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV and will be coming soon to Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex. Viewers can also stream The Weather Channel on YouTube TV.

More on the June Broadcast Premieres:

THE EARTH UNLOCKED – New series premieres Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

DESCRIPTION: THE EARTH UNLOCKED explores the mystifying planet Earth whose remarkable natural wonders are forged by extreme weather, constant geologic change, and biological evolution. Each episode delves deep into the complex past and present of Earth's natural wonders, revealing secrets, truths and treasures hidden within for billions of years. The series unveils the science behind the mysteries of Mother Nature.

DEEP WATER SALVAGE – Season 2 premieres Sunday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

DESCRIPTION: DEEP WATER SALVAGE, Season 2 takes a closer look at the havoc wreaked by the increase in deadly weather events like hurricanes and tidal waves. It's action-packed from hauling and recovering massive vessels such as yachts, aircrafts and even homes, to repairing submerged structures. It's an immersive, revealing and exciting adventure that takes viewers into the unknown world of marine salvage and highlights how these brave salvage crews regularly save the day.

LORDS OF THE OCEAN – New series premieres Sunday, June 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

DESCRIPTION: LORDS OF THE OCEAN follows Lohnes' family business, Dominion Diving, where nobody else dares: recovering, repairing and resurrecting anything in the world's most dangerous waters. What sets this new series apart from other marine-salvage shows is the unique point of view of professional divers. In addition to marine recovery, viewers get to see the crews of LORDS OF THE OCEAN do exciting diving missions including rebuilding a reef on the ocean floor and a top-secret job for the Canadian Navy.

About The Weather Channel

Since its launch 40 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel has been voted the most trusted news brand in America for 11 consecutive years, and the fifth most-trusted brand overall. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV app is available on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV and will be coming soon to Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com .

