Workday Chief Strategy Officer Pete Schlampp to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Pete Schlampp, chief strategy officer of Workday, will present at Bank of America's 2022 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, June 9, at 2:20 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals not attending in-person may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conference takes place.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

