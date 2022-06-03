Cannabis Insurance Company TRICHOME Announces Organizational Changes and Improvements in Dispensary Product

Originator of the Only Cannabis Dispensary Insurance Offering with Risk Management at its Core Seeks Opportunity to Demonstrate its Fair and Accurate Approach to a Broader Market.

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attender Underwriting Managers dba TRICHOME, a managing general agency, with the only cannabis dispensary insurance product endorsed by the National Cannabis Risk Management Association, today announced new initiatives designed to improve its ability to offer its unique products to a cannabis marketplace in need of broader solutions.

Jeffrey C. Conway will assume the combined role of CEO and President of TRICHOME. Conway is currently the CEO and a founding member the company with over 30 years of underwriting, reinsurance, wholesale, program, and captive management experience. He replaces Rocco Petrilli who served in a role as interim president before accepting the role of CEO and president of National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services (NCRPS). Conway is joined by Thomas Cioletti, who was recently promoted to Vice President of Underwriting and Operations. Together they lead a team that builds, underwrites, launches, and manages property and casualty insurance coverages focused solely on cannabis.

TRICHOME has upgraded its dispensary offering to "A" rated paper and continues to make improvements to its easy-to-use agent platform and extremely user-friendly application process. TRICHOME features extensive risk management and loss control, broad coverage enhancements, a proprietary property rating systems that rates perils from a single point geographic location, and a pseudo-Insurtech approach to dispensaries, which enables their team to turn quotations around within 24 hours.

"We are wildly excited about the future and extremely thankful to Rocco Petrilli for his leadership and brilliant approach to truly risk management-based insurance products", stated Conway. "We will continue the vision to build and offer risk management and insurance that promotes the long term sustainability needed in the cannabis marketplace."

View original content:

SOURCE TRICHOME