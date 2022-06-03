Sky Cams
EVENT NOTICE: Drexel University Showcasing Fashion's Future, Sustainably

Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

Drexel University's Drexel Fashion Show is back, Saturday, June 4th for a live, publicly viewed fashion presentation of their student designer collections.

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Drexel University's Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts & Design proudly showcases the work of its Fashion Design students through a unique fashion show presentation. With a focus on sustainability and eco-conscious fashion, this year's Drexel Fashion show promises to be inspirational and forward-thinking.

Gaining support from such big brands as Skims, a sponsor for this year's event and Urban Outfitters, the location for the event this year; Drexel Fashion students have the opportunity to launch their careers through the show. Additionally, designers have the opportunity to receive awards for their work, including a feature on their collection included in a style segment and a chance to attend New York Fashion Week.

The public is invited to attend the Drexel Fashion Show on Saturday, June 4 at 8:00pm at the Urban Outfitters Headquarters.

Prior to the show, Drexel Alumni, VIPs and guests are invited to attend a special panel of alumni and industry experts, hosted by Drexel InSites, discussing how they're shaping the future of the fashion industry through a focus on environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

EVENT DETAILS:


What:

Drexel University Drexel Fashion Show

Where:     

Urban Outfitters Headquarters


5000 South Broad Street


Philadelphia, PA 19112

When:           

Doors Open: 7:00pm


Show Time: 8:00pm

Tickets:               

drexelfashion.com

More On Drexel University Antoinette Westphal College Of Media Arts & Design: https://drexel.edu/westphal/
More On Drexel Fashion: https://www.drexelfashion.com

