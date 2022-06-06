Cowbell Cyber Wins Global Infosec's "Best Product in Cyber Insurance" Award at RSA Conference 2022

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is proud to announce that Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine has named Cowbell the "Best Product in Cyber Insurance" in it's 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards. Cyber Defense Magazine named Cowbell a winner on the opening day of the RSA Conference in San Francisco.

Cowbell Cyber, Closing the Cyber Insurability Gap (PRNewsfoto/Cowbell Cyber) (PRNewswire)

"Cowbell Cyber is dedicated to not only providing cyber insurance to businesses of all sizes but arming them with the tools needed to prevent cyber attacks in the first place," said Isabelle Dumont, SVP of Marketing and Technology Partners at Cowbell Cyber. "This recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine is proof that we are achieving our goal of providing the best cyber insurance product on the market for all businesses."

Cowbell's solution is built on the foundation of AI-based, continuous risk assessment. The process informs underwriting for cyber and every finding is shared with the customers so they benefit from insights provided to mitigate any security weakness. The result is policies aligned with the evolving cyber risk exposures of the customers due to ever-evolving threats and expanded digital footprints.

"Cowbell Cyber embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The judging panel consists of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, and other certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

To see a full list of this year's Global Global InfoSec Awards visit: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at https://cowbell.insure/ and on our social media channels.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

Media Contact

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications for Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell@LuminaPR.com

408-963-6418

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cowbell Cyber