NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today shared an update on its 2022 slate of three production projects in development by Creatd Studios, Creatd's pillar dedicated to transmedia production projects. By partnering the Company's distinguished studio production group with its sister pillars, creators are given the opportunity to develop their content, leveraging the entire Company's broad resources.

Creatd Studios Announces Full 2022 Production Slate, Including the “No One’s Pet” Re-Release and Film Adaptation (PRNewswire)

No One's Pet—In partnership with Creatd's OG Collection, Inc.

Among Creatd Studios' chief focuses this year are OG Collection, Inc.'s two projects centered around No One's Pet: The Autobiography of Sheila Kennedy. The memoir revealed the inner workings of media magnate and Penthouse founder Bob Guccione through the lens of former Penthouse Pet Sheila Kennedy, and in so doing provided a new perspective on a historically-relevant period in pop culture.

The following is excerpted from No One's Pet: The Autobiography of Sheila Kennedy:

Bob was perched at the grand piano waiting for me. Looking at him from across the room, he had a formidable presence, a master of the house persona. When he opened his mouth, a purposeful, gravelly voice came out.

"Welcome," he said. He beckoned to me. He had me sit on a chair facing the piano. Wearing black leather pants, a gold pendant, and a button-down shirt with several buttons undone, he looked younger than his fifty years. I was a little transfixed. At eighteen, I had already met a lot of powerful men in my life. But no one who oozed the power and presence of Bob Guccione.

In December of last year, Creatd first revealed its plans to spearhead the adaptation of No One's Pet into a film, and engaged Hollywood screenwriter Adam Markovitz to begin development of the screenplay. Markovitz, based in Los Angeles, is the former Senior TV Features Editor at Entertainment Weekly Magazine and a co-host of SIRIUS XM's Bullseye. A screenplay is currently in development, in partnership with New York-based The Film Sales Company, and the Company is in active discussions with a number of distribution and streaming channels.

Simultaneous to the book-to-film adaptation, the Company has also announced plans to publish a new edition of the original No One's Pet book, giving Sheila Kennedy the opportunity to frame her captivating story in a way that recognizes the post-#MeToo movement of today. The No One's Pet re-release is currently in development and is expected to hit bookshelves in mid-2023. The new edition will include exclusive images from the OG Collection—a valuable archive comprised of Bob Guccione's life work from the pages of Penthouse, OMNI, and Viva Magazines, representing a significant body of 20th-century cultural history. The updated book sets the stage for Creatd Studios' broader goal of shedding light on some of the other fascinating figures hidden within the Company's wholly-owned OG Collection, Inc., the vast collection of media archives originating from Bob Guccione. Future books in the series will follow a similar first-person narrative format, featuring some of the other Guccione-era Penthouse Pets as well as other notable women that occupied this particular time and place in history.

Erica Wagner, Creatd's Lead Editorial Innovator commented, "The stories of these remarkable women can now be told—and, working with them, this rich intellectual property can be adapted not only into books, but into film and television projects which will shed light on this unique era in our recent past. These vibrant personalities have much to add to the important 21st-century conversations we're having around sexuality, agency and self-determination."

Vocal Creators' Fiction Anthology - In partnership with Creatd Labs

Creatd Studios is bringing Vocal creators from the digital realm to bookshelves, beginning with the upcoming release of a fiction anthology featuring original stories sourced from Vocal creators. The book will be a collection of short fiction, featuring the 25 winning stories from The Vocal+ Fiction Awards, Vocal's fiction-focused Challengel which generated over 13,000 creator submissions. The book is to be published in partnership with Unbound , hailed as the world's first crowdfunded publisher. Unbound, based in London, brings the worlds of crowdfunding and book publishing together, to create a model in which readers invest in authors and great books get published. The anthology is slated for release in mid-2023. The Company is in discussions with several of the creators about the possibility of book-to-screen adaptations.

Commented Unbound co-founder John Mitchinson, "Like Unbound, Creatd is in the business of democratizing creative voices, as well as access to their stories. I believe platforms like Vocal represent the new frontier of literary discovery and we're thrilled to partner with them to help showcase Vocal's unique voices in a whole new way."

Steam Wars - In partnership with Creatd Ventures

Having recently announced its foray into graphic novel development, Creatd Studios has teamed up with creator Larry Blamire for the production and release of his steampunk graphic novel, Steam Wars . In partnership with Creatd Ventures, Steam Wars will be available later this year through select direct-to-consumer channels as well as a number of brick-and-mortar locations in New York City and Los Angeles.

Commented Steam Wars author Larry Blamire, "There is something about this medium that enables a level of world-building that can't be achieved in other formats. It really satisfies the inner geek, and that's a feeling shared by my innovative and forward-thinking partners at Creatd. As steampunk culture continues to grow worldwide in popularity, we feel this is the perfect time to partner up and make this happen. Our expectation is to have a screen-adaptation or game development partnership announced later this year."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and proprietary data collected from our multiple technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.