Edgewell™ Introduces Fieldtrip™, a Gen-Z Focused, Gender Inclusive, Sustainable Skincare Brand Formulated with Unique Nature-Found Ingredients

Fieldtrip Focuses on a "Your Earth, Your Skincare" Philosophy to Produce Sustainably Sourced, Clean Skincare Products that Do Good for Your Skin

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care, a leading consumer products company, debuts today its newest skincare brand, Fieldtrip, a unisex, clean skincare brand that will engage a new generation of skincare enthusiasts who are seeking sensorial experiences through on-trend products with luxury formulations at affordable price points. Fieldtrip's inaugural lineup will include seven products ranging from cleansers and moisturizers to serums and facials mists.

(from left to right) Fieldtrip™ Wandermist Hydrating Facial Spray, Eyeland Retreat Cooling Eye Gel, Smooth Trails Energizing Face Scrub, Get Up & Go Invigorating Body Wash, Trail Blazer Anywhere Shave Lotion, Overnight Trip Hydrating Lip Mask, Fresh Start Purifying Face Cleanser, Into the Blue Stress Less Moisturizer, and C the World Brightening Serum. (PRNewswire)

Fieldtrip products harness nature-found ingredients from around the world and highlights their unique stories by showcasing each key ingredients' sustainable sourcing and historical significance. In addition to sustainably sourced ingredients, Fieldtrip has also partnered with Keep America Beautiful®'s RETREET® program, which redefines disaster relief by engaging communities to replant lost trees after natural disasters. As part of this partnership, Fieldtrip will be donating 5% of net proceeds to this program each year.

"We're so excited to bring Fieldtrip to the market to offer younger generations a brand that not only delivers on their skincare expectations but also aligns with their core personal values," says Gabrielle DeLatin, Head of Marketing for Grooming at Edgewell. "Gen-Z consumers expect more than just functional benefits. They seek out brands who are socially responsible and sustainable, offer clean formulations that perform as advertised, and are transparent throughout. This way of thinking really aligned with our core values and inspired Fieldtrip's launch. Equally important was being able to offer clean, effective products at an affordable price to ensure the line is accessible to all."

The brand embraces a "Your Earth, Your Skincare" philosophy and formulated all products to be clean, cruelty-free, vegan and formulated with a minimalist ingredient list that excludes ingredients such as silicones, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, chemical sunscreens, retinyl palmitate, synthetic fragrances, artificial dyes, formaldehyde, triclosan, triclocarban, petrolatum, mineral oil, talc, hydroquinone, BHA and BHT. Additionally, in keeping with Fieldtrip's do no harm approach, packaging contains bio-based polyethylene, which is a bioplastic made from renewable items and has fewer greenhouse gas emissions, along with post-consumer recycled materials, light weighted caps, and recyclable glass wherever possible. The brand is also certified by PETA's "Beauty Without Bunnies" program.

To aid transparency, Fieldtrip packaging also highlights a key sustainably sourced hero ingredient per product that is featured via colorful maps along with latitude and longitude coordinates to help consumers understand where the ingredient was sourced from. The first phase of products include:

Fresh Start Purifying Face Cleanser with Glacial Clay harvested off the coast of Kisameet Bay, British Columbia, Canada

Into The Blue Stress Less Moisturizer with Indian Wild Indigo sustainably sourced from India

Trail Blazer Anywhere Shave Lotion with Birch Sap extracted with the utmost care from organically grown white birch trees from Northern Europe

Overnight Trip Hydrating Lip Mask with Moringa Butter from the Himalayan Foothills of Southeast Asia

C The World Brightening Serum with Camu Camu sustainably sourced from the Amazon Rainforest

Eyeland Retreat Cooling Eye Gel with Red Maple Bark sustainably sourced and upcycled from Canada

Wandermist Hydrating Facial Spray with Rambutan Peel Extract sustainably harvested and upcycled from Southeast Asia

All Fieldtrip products are under $25 and available now on FieldtripSkin.com and Amazon with more retailer availability at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and Macys.com in August. Additional Fieldtrip products will launch in Fall 2022.

ABOUT FIELDTRIP™

Fieldtrip™, launched in 2022, is a skin and body care brand designed specifically for the Gen Z consumer. Positioned as "Your Earth. Your Skincare.", the brand features highly expressive, nature-found ingredients from around the world and is clean, cruelty-free, and vegan. Fieldtrip has also partnered with Keep America Beautiful® to donate 5% of net proceeds to its RETREET® Program, which aims to redefine disaster relief by helping make the earth a greener, cleaner, more beautiful place to live. To learn more, visit FieldtripSkin.com.

ABOUT EDGEWELL™ PERSONAL CARE

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products. The company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

ABOUT KEEP AMERICA BEAUTIFUL® & RETREET®

Keep America Beautiful's mission is to inspire and educate people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Their RETREET program redefines disaster relief by engaging communities to replant lost trees. RETREET offers a distinctive, hands-on experience for those who wish to volunteer in the wake of disaster, makes a generational impact in the communities in which it is held, and educates the public about the environmental, economic, and emotional impact of Keep America Beautiful's work. No other agency is focused on this important and underrepresented part of the recovery process. Yet, of everything that is lost to a natural disaster, it is the trees that take the longest to replace. Learn more at kab.org/programs/retreet/.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fieldtrip