The Fresh Market is Your One-Stop-Shop for Father's Day

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market, Inc. wants to help families celebrate dad and spend time together this Father's Day with a variety of deals and products to help make the day a memorable one. The specialty food retailer is offering special pricing on a Father's Day meal, along with several gift options for dad's big day.

According to the National Retail Federation, one of the top gifts this Father's Day is to plan a special outing with dad. The Fresh Market's Father's Day meal takes the guesswork out of planning where to go, because families can celebrate everything that dad does for them with an exquisite restaurant-quality meal at home – all for $20 per person! Guests can order in-store through June 14 or online through June 17, with pick up in store June 17-19. For $79.99, the Father's Day meal includes:

Choice of 1 Entrée

Caprese Salad Platter (17 oz)

Veggie Kabobs (4 ct)

Loaded Twice Baked Potatoes (4 ct)

Tuxedo Truffle Mousse Bar Cake (18 oz)

"Our delicious and fresh dad-worthy dinner will help families celebrate all dad does for them," said Dan Portnoy, Chief Merchandising Officer at The Fresh Market. "Not only do we have an array of food options to make the holiday a memorable one, we've also got several last-minute gift ideas to help top it all off!"

For the foodie dad, The Fresh Market is offering a variety of gift ideas to create a last-minute gift basket or bag including sweets, snacks, hot sauce, and beer or wine. Raise a glass to dad – create a customizable pack of his favorite beers, including local favorites, with TFM's Create Your Own six-pack deal—or chose four wines and receive 10% off. For a complete list of ideas, including recipes, check out The Fresh Market Magazine.

The Fresh Market also recently introduced its first loyalty program, the Ultimate Loyalty Experience, where guests can save even more during on Father's Day deals throughout the store with special loyalty pricing that's only available for members. Sign up is free and takes seconds!

