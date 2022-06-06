InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Keep a Towel Handy (DCD-161)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep a towel close by and ready for use while working out," said an inventor, from Waldorf, Md., "so I invented the ATF- A TOWEL FORMEY. My design could help to prevent you from dropping, losing or forgetting your towel."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to keep a towel handy. In doing so, it ensures that the towel is easily accessible when needed. As a result, it eliminates the need to constantly hold a towel and it could enhance sanitation and safety. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, laborers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

