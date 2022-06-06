RoundGlass Living's Music for Wellbeing Channel Offers Subscribers a Visually Enchanting Journey

Moving art enhances the app's music for meditation and life in profound ways

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundGlass Living, the app created by RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering people on their personal wellness journey, blends moving art, 3D generative video, and 3D abstract modeling into its Music for Wellbeing channel for an experience unlike any other in the journey to personal wellness. RoundGlass' skilled video team pairs visually engaging life and movement with the music and sounds celebrated for their ability to create Wholistic Wellbeing.

(PRNewswire)

The concept of pairing visual elements with original musical compositions is novel to the meditation industry, and RoundGlass makes it a reality through scored original compositions, sleep stories, and cinematic moving art. Algorithmically generated forms, shapes, colors, and patterns are created in 3D and combined with music for a hypnotic meditative experience.

"These breakthroughs in animation and visual technology have been a part of the art world for some time, but bringing the therapeutic and cutting-edge properties to meditation are a new opportunity we embrace for those seeking Wholistic Wellbeing," said Sunny Singh, Founder of RoundGlass.

The new soundscapes accented by whimsical and enthralling moving art help subscribers manage conditions from stress and anxiety to sleep issues and enhance their own meditation experience.

RoundGlass Living's video team has created more than 100 custom-made visual design content pieces to enhance the Music for Wellbeing channel.

For more information, visit RoundGlass at Living.Round.Glass or follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Subscribe on YouTube or download the app in AppStore or GooglePlay.

About RoundGlass Living

We are Wholistic Wellbeing. RoundGlass Living is an app, which aims to open a new joyful world of Wholistic Wellbeing for its users. Offering curated knowledge and guidance from the world's best teachers, it will hand-hold its users on their wellbeing journeys. Users can choose from a wide range of practice pathways such as meditation, yoga, healthy eating, and music to achieve Wholistic Wellbeing. RoundGlass Living will give its users access to courses, classes, and live sessions; insightful articles; and wellbeing tools such as a customized meditation timer and reminders. Be it recourse for everyday stress and anxiety, managing difficult emotions, or coping with grief the app will help users live better and more joyfully.

MEDIA CONTACT

pr.usa@round.glass

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RoundGlass LLC