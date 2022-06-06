Winmate's new 14"rugged tablet delivers an extensive experience on a big screen for the harshest environments

The Winmate M140TG Rugged Extreme is the most potent 14-inch fully rugged tablet available

TAIPEI, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmate, a rugged computing industry leader, announced its new M140TG 14-inch extreme rugged tablet designed to provide field users mobility and connectivity needed to help them stay productive.

Winmate's M140TG extreme Rugged tablet can be configured to individual user needs. The device can be outfitted with the latest 11th Intel Core Processors boasting up to 2TB of high performance and reliable PCIe solid-state drives.Winmate's M140TG extreme rugged tablet can be used in multiple industries, Whether you're mapping property boundaries, designing and laying out subdivisions, or taking precision measurements of angles and elevation. (PRNewswire)

Winmate's M140TG extreme Rugged tablet can be configured to individual user needs. The device can be outfitted with the latest 11th Intel Core Processors boasting up to 2TB of high performance and reliable PCIe solid-state drives. The new rugged tablet is also IP-65 rated for protection against dust, dirt, and water. The M140TG Rugged extreme tablet has been drop tested from 4ft and has been built to withstand -20 to 60 Fahrenheit temperatures. For those in need of extended battery life, Winmate offers an optional dual hot-swappable battery architecture and an on-the-go charging ecosystem for uninterrupted operation.

Land survey

Winmate's M140TG extreme rugged tablet can be used in multiple industries, whether the user is mapping property boundaries, designing and laying out subdivisions, or taking precision measurements of angles and elevation. M140TG is the ideal product for collecting land survey data. Increase users' efficiency and productivity while improving the land around them by relying on it for all their land surveying needs.

Vibrant display

The M140TG's 14" 1920 x 1080 wide viewing angle LED Panel gives users a big-screen experience; powerful speakers deliver a crisp, clear sound that brings the picture for data collection. Winmate's M140TG extreme rugged tablet and handhelds are used in various geospatial applications, including land surveys, construction survey, and forensics mapping. Winmate's geospatial customers depend on its rugged tablets to be the ideal tools for mapping, surveying, and GIS data collection applications. Thanks to the ultra-rugged construction, massive battery capacity, sunlight viewable, and expandable, customizable solutions. It is built from the inside out and includes various features designed to help users collect accurate GIS data efficiently in harsh outdoor and industrial conditions.

Certified as SOTI MobiControl ready

With more than 10,000 enterprise deployments and millions of devices managed globally, SOTI's MobiControl is the most trusted MDM management solution. It offers many features, including web filtering, real-time antivirus and malware protection, telecom expense management and secure content library, and support for devices running on Windows and Android.

The Winmate M140TG with SOTI MobiControl will particularly benefit users in the utility, transport and logistics, emergency services, and military sectors, allowing them to update devices and receive support remotely in the field. With SOTI's MobiControl, corporate IT managers or individuals can access/ control/ track/ manage all enterprise-owned M140TG units over-the-air to give remote monitoring and support anytime, anywhere. By pairing the M140TG Rugged Windows Tablet with SOTI Mobicontrol, enterprises can increase business efficiencies by keeping them updated and reducing the cost, complexity, and downtime of business-critical mobility.

CEO of Winmate Inc., Ken Lu, explained why the company's new rugged tablet is the perfect fit for field workers as well as first responders, saying: "Winmate Rugged customers often operate in the most challenging, unpredictable environments out there, and constant access to their data can be vital to their roles. Winmate new M140TG Rugged Extreme tablet offers the latest processors and several connectivity options in a compact, light device, perfect for those in the field. The M140TG with an ultra-large display delivers a premium experience. It is specially created for mobile workforces, combining ruggedness, functionality, and portability to create a reliable yet versatile tablet that matches various challenges and situations."

Availability

Winmate new M140TG rugged laptop is now available for order. Please get in touch with Winmate's sales team at sales@winmate.com.tw or NASales@winmate.com.tw (for the North America region).

ABOUT WINMATE

For more than 25 years, Winmate Inc. has been the global leader in developing advanced rugged, mobile technologies for industries operating in the most challenging environments. These include warehouse/ logistics, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Automotive Industry, Marine, Military, Food & Chemical Industry, and Industry Automation. As one of the first companies to start manufacturing industrial displays and touch screen devices, the company has continued to refine its signature 'rugged' technology and engineering expertise to create high-performance products. All Winmate devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. For over a decade, government and enterprise customers have been committed to engineering and service excellence. Winmate products have been widely adopted by the government and enterprise customers, including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety. For more information, visit www.winmate.com.

