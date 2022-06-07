Cetera Opens Registration for 2022 Connect2Peers Live Event

Peer-driven event represents a unique opportunity for advisors to learn from each other and reinvigorate relationships



Limited capacity gathering to deliver idea sharing, peer collaboration, and fun for Cetera financial professionals

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that its 2022 Connect2Peers live event will take place in Dallas August 14-17, 2022. Cetera expects a sold-out gathering for the peer-driven, exclusive event, which will focus on business growth, featuring sessions that are curated and led by Cetera financial professionals. Attendees will experience three days of idea sharing, peer-to-peer collaboration – and fun.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

"In today's highly competitive world, open and honest exchanges of business successes have become all-but extinct," said Pete Bush, CFP®, CEO, of Horizon Financial Group, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "Connect2Peers delivers a highly collaborative forum that empowers attendees to tap into the collective wisdom of the Cetera network. The value that comes from learning from your peers cannot be overstated, and the camaraderie that is built side-by-side with fellow financial professionals is second to none. Events like Connect2Peers motivate our team and inspire new thinking and better ways to run our business and serve our clients. We look forward to this year's gathering and expect it will be the best Connect2Peers yet."

"Cetera has always delivered industry-leading events and experiences with the best resources, speakers and financial professionals," said Daniel May, CFP®, CEO of AdvisorNet, one of the largest regions within Cetera Advisor Networks. "Connect2Peers ups the game even further, with an in-person, peer-to-peer format that is unmatched. When I walk into a Cetera meeting like Connect2Peers, my energy level soars, and I can't wait to engage and interact with my peers. Connect2Peers is a truly unique opportunity to reinvigorate personal and professional relationships, grow together and enjoy the shared collaboration that is critical to our profession's success."

Attendees will leave the event with a personalized roadmap for business growth. Connect2Peers is inspired by Cetera's Growth360 program, which empowers Cetera financial professionals to learn from – and incorporate – the successes of their fastest-growing peers. Event content will be focused on four organic growth tracks, with peer-to-peer panels, roundtables and interactive sessions featuring Cetera's most successful financial professionals sharing best practices and tips for success. The event will cover today's most pressing topics and opportunities for advisors, including serving the affluent market, the latest cryptocurrency trends, providing gen-savvy financial advice, and wide-ranging retirement planning topics. Attendees will enjoy a keynote session from Daymond John, an award-winning entrepreneur and CEO and founder of global lifestyle brand FUBU, along with a private celebration at AT&T Stadium – home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Connect2Peers has a well-established track record. Attendees at the 2021 Connect2Peers series, held in Denver and Chicago in August 2021, provided overwhelmingly positive feedback, with a combined net promoter score (NPS) of 70. In addition, 97% of 2021 Connect2Peers attendees reported they will attend the event in 2022, and 95% said that Connect2Peers will help them achieve their business goals.

Launched in September 2021, Growth360 provides a systematic and scalable way to help financial professionals grow the value of their businesses. More than 1,000 financial professionals have taken the firm's Growth360 assessment since the program was introduced, with more financial professionals engaging with the program every day. Recent surveys show that nearly two-thirds of Cetera advisors are interested in learning more about Growth360, with these advisors reporting higher satisfaction with Cetera and significantly higher NPS, and indicating they are more likely to stay affiliated with the firm.

For more information about Connect2Peers, visit https://events.cetera.com/connect2peers-aug-2022. Connect2Peers is by invitation only for Cetera financial professionals. Registration is open and seats are limited. Cetera financial professionals interested in attending Connect2Peers should contact their Growth Officer for more information and to register.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group