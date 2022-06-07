DENSO Names Sujit Kulkarni Vice President of North America Production Innovation Center

Key new hire helps DENSO advance its Two Great Causes: Green and Peace of Mind

Sujit Kulkarni will use his experience to accelerate manufacturing innovation and digital transformation, while supporting DENSO's efforts in sustainability and safety

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has named Sujit Kulkarni vice president of its North America Production Innovation Center (NAPIC). Kulkarni will ensure that DENSO's efforts in digital transformation, advanced manufacturing, sustainability and smart productivity advance DENSO's Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International) (PRNewswire)

In the role, Kulkarni, 51, will oversee North American teams in the following areas: Internet of Things (IoT), Machinery and Tools (M&T), Additive Design Manufacturing, Materials Engineering and Production Engineering. He will be based at DENSO's North American headquarters in Southfield.

"Sujit brings more than 25 years of experience in industry 4.0, smart manufacturing and IoT," said Dave Grimmer, a senior vice president at DENSO and head of NAPIC. "His broad experience in leading innovation, combined with DENSO's expertise in advanced manufacturing, will propel us forward for the future."

Kulkarni joins DENSO from Wipro, where he served as global head of Industry 4.0 and digital manufacturing. Prior to Wipro, Kulkarni held several leadership positions at ABB and General Electric. In these roles, he supported digital transformation initiatives for both internal manufacturing operations and external customers.

Throughout his career, Kulkarni has developed and strengthened digital solutions that enable businesses to transform and work smarter.

"At DENSO, we're going to build factories of the future," said Kulkarni. "I'm inspired by DENSO's legacy of innovation and our incredible employees' commitment to continuous improvement. Together, we're going to make DENSO's philosophy of contributing to a better world come alive through manufacturing innovation."

In addition to his work experience, Kulkarni is a certified 6 Sigma Black Belt and holds an executive MBA from Michigan State University.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DENSO