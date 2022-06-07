Landis+Gyr's EV Charging Business Picks Up Speed with Software Contract in New Zealand

Meridian Energy will deploy the OCEAN Charge Point Management System for the management and monetization of their public charging network across the country.

CHAM, Switzerland, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Etrel, a Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) company providing integrated e-mobility solutions, and Meridian Energy, New Zealand's largest electricity generator, signed an agreement to adopt the Etrel OCEAN Charge Point Management System for the management and monetization of Meridian's public charging network across the country.

Etrel provides integrated EV charging solutions that support the deployment of electric vehicles by focusing primarily on charging technology for powering electric vehicles with green energy sources. Therefore, the selection of Etrel was a perfect match for Meridian, which generates electricity entirely from renewable sources – wind, water and sun.

Meridian's utmost priority is to ensure that its users have a smooth transition and experience using its EV charging network. OCEAN's white-label app will help them increase customer intimacy and build brand awareness while providing an outstanding charging experience. On top of this, OCEAN's extensive integration capabilities will allow Meridian to connect today's service offering with its EV charging service, making it easier for its private and business customers to switch to electric vehicles.

Tim Calder, Emerging Markets and Innovation Lead at Meridian is excited by the opportunity of working with Etrel to bring this software to the New Zealand market: "We know driving electric vehicles is not only great for the environment but also a great experience and we want to make sure that using our EV charging network is no different. Partnering with Etrel means EV drivers using our charging network will be well supported and get that great experience especially across key moments like signing up, finding and using a charger and making payment".

"We are proud to support Meridian's ambitious EV charging network rollout and help reach New Zealand's energy transition objectives", said Rok Poteko, Head of Software Sales at Etrel. "People are at the core of our e-mobility solutions - from the EV drivers who use our white-label app to our partners who manage their customers' journey in the back-end system. We will enable Meridian to provide a seamless EV charging experience."

