Exclusive Creation with Creamalicious Blends McAlister's Deli's Famous Sweet Tea with Sugar Cookie and Lemon Swirls, Available Nationwide Starting June 10

ATLANTA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Iced Tea Day on June 10, McAlister's Deli is taking their famous Sweet Tea to a new level by creating a one-of-a-kind, ultimate summer treat: McAlister's Deli Famous Sweet Tea Ice Cream. Teaming up with artisanal ice cream brand Creamalicious , the limited-edition pint transforms the iconic beverage into a rich, velvety ice cream featuring notes of sugar cookie and lemon swirls -- sure to evoke the feeling of sipping a freshly-brewed Sweet Tea on an open-air porch during a beautiful summer day.

McAlister’s Deli and Creamalicious Launch One-Of-A-Kind Sweet Tea Ice Cream to Celebrate National Iced Tea Day (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to put such a fun twist on our most iconic menu item and allow fans the opportunity to experience their favorite Sweet Tea in a new way," said Courtney Bufford, Executive Chef at McAlister's Deli. "With Creamalicious being known for transforming blissful Southern recipes into ice cream, we knew they were the perfect partner to collaborate on a unique confection out of our Famous Sweet Tea."

The new dessert is made with premium high-quality ingredients, churned with natural Black Tea, and has no artificial flavors or coloring, ensuring each spoonful is as indulgent as the next.

"Creamalicious was born out of honoring traditional dessert recipes passed down for generations and churned to take people deep into the heart of the South where ice cream means connecting with loved ones over a spoonful of goodness," said Creamalicious Owner and Executive Chef Liz Rogers. "McAlister's Deli captures the essence of genuine hospitality, so we're excited our Sweet Tea Ice Cream will be an extension of the authentic nature both brands embody."

Starting June 10, consumers can sweeten their summer by purchasing a pint for $7.99 at participating McAlister's Deli's 500+ locations nationwide while supplies last. The limited-edition flavor will also be available through the Creamalicious website while supplies last.

The exclusive ice cream creation kicks off McAlister's Deli's annual Sweet Sips Tea Fest, which celebrates the brand's famous Sweet Tea as a summer staple keeping consumers cool and refreshed during the hottest months. Activities this year include:

McAlister's Rewards members will get an exclusive preview of two new innovative beverage limited time offers -- Blackberry Tea and Blackberry Lemonade -- from May 18 to May 24 .

June 10 through July 21 or like and comment on the Sweepstakes social media post will be entered to win free tea for a year.* To become a McAlister's Rewards member, sign up online or through the McAlister's Deli app before purchasing a tea in order to be entered. Valid beverage purchases include Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Half Sweet / Half Unsweet, Blackberry Tea, and Half Lemonade / Half Tea. *Terms and conditions. McAlister's Rewards members who buy a tea through the Rewards app fromor like and comment on the Sweepstakes social media post will be entered to win free tea for a year.* To become a McAlister's Rewards member, sign upor through the McAlister's Deli app before purchasing a tea in order to be entered. Valid beverage purchases include Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Half Sweet / Half Unsweet, Blackberry Tea, and Half Lemonade / Half Tea.

McAlister's Deli's annual Free Tea Day returns on July 21 , allowing tea lovers one free tea per guest in-store and a maximum of four free teas per online order placed through the McAlister's app. Teas available for free include Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Half Sweet / Half Unsweet, Half Tea / Half Lemonade, Blackberry Tea, and Teas with Flavor Shots.

For more information on the new Sweet Tea ice cream and Sweet Sips Tea Fest, please visit McAlistersDeli.com and connect with McAlister's Deli on Facebook (@McAlistersDeli), Twitter (@McAlistersDeli), and Instagram (@mcalistersdeli).

About McAlister's Deli

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's brand has more than 500 restaurants in 29 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com , and find McAlister's on social media on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Creamalicious

Executive Chef Liz Rogers shares her Southern heritage through her ice cream, created from four generations of family recipes. Available online and in stores nationwide, Creamalicious is a whimsical 2-in-1 dessert that pairs freshly baked pastries with homemade ice cream. Chef Liz provides a culinary experience of Southern decadence that is unique, fun, and delicious. For additional information, please visit www.socreamalicious.com , and find Creamalicious on social media on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Media Contacts: Public relations inquiries please e-mail press@mcalistersdeli.com

(PRNewsfoto/McAlister’s Deli) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McAlister’s Deli