MiniTool MovieMaker 5.0 Brings 9 Online Effects, and More

Today MiniTool just updated its video editing software – MiniTool MovieMaker – to version 5.0, along with brand new effects, several bug fixes, and an obvious performance boost.

9 Fascinating Effects Added

The newly released MiniTool MovieMaker 5.0 brings 9 fascinating effects this time. Within a few clicks, users can download and add the effects to the editing videos. This is not the whole story. According to MiniTool, the company will keep updating its online resources like transitions, effects, texts, motions, and animations in the next releases to better furnish user videos.

Preview and Download Online Resources

More breakthrough progress in MiniTool MovieMaker 5.0 is the realization of the online preview of resources. The old versions packaged all transitions, effects, and more resources for users to download and install. This brought larger installation packages and longer installation times.

Now things have changed. Users can preview the new online resources and download the ones they prefer, which just consumes a few clicks. We expect that users will be able to categorize or favorite specified resources shortly.

View Changelog Before Upgrade

Upgrading MiniTool MovieMaker to the latest version is not a required option, and staying in the current version will not affect the user's operation. What matters is that users wouldn't know what's changed in the new version. They upgraded as instructed, and they found it difficult to discover the shining point, for bug fixes are always very obscure.

In the newly released version, MiniTool MovieMaker 5.0 will tell users what has changed before users go to the next version like 5.0.1 or stay at version 5.0, very user-friendly.

More Bug Fixes

The new version has more bugs fixed. For instance, the upgrading window could disappear if users switch to other apps during the upgrading process. Users were unable to find the upgrading window when they try to get back until the upgrade process is complete. Also, black screen flashes always appear when users switch between animations and video/image clips on the timeline. In MiniTool MovieMaker 5.0, all these bugs have been successfully fixed.

Free Edition Limit

The free edition of MiniTool MovieMaker 5.0 exhibits some limitations in usage. For instance, users can edit and export the first 3 videos without a length limit. Then they will be prompted to unlock the length limit with a subscription plan (prices starting from $12.99/mo.).

But this is not compulsory. MiniTool MovieMaker Free is available to download and use. Without a license key, users can keep using this program to edit and export videos within 2 minutes. Visit the official website to have a try.

About MiniTool

Founded in 2009, MiniTool has a long-term commitment to disk management, system protection, and data recovery. Since 2018, MiniTool focused on multimedia programs like MiniTool MovieMaker and MiniTool Video Converter. By now MiniTool MovieMaker has gone through four years of development, and the current version is stable and user-trusted.

For more about MiniTool please visit:

https://www.minitool.com/

https://moviemaker.minitool.com/

