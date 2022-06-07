Navi Launches Free Marketplace for Best Phone and Wireless Plan Deals

Navi aggregates the best deals on phones and plans from the top wireless carriers to help consumers compare options and save money

BOSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navi, a consumer-focused online marketplace for wireless phones and plans, announced today the general availability of its Phone Navigator and Plan Navigator services. Navi aggregates deals from the top carriers, OEMs and retailers so consumers can easily find the best price on their phone and wireless plan without the hassle of spending hours doing research.

Today's launch is a victory for wireless phone and plan shoppers frustrated by the complexities of the industry

Navi's Plan Navigator and Phone Navigator offerings are now integrated into a single interface so consumers can see the total cost of ownership of both purchases given that many phone deals require consumers to be on specific plans. Navi's marketplace has been in Beta since 2021 and is now available for free to the public. Consumers can now search for the best deals on phones or associated phone plans without creating an account at yournavi.com.

"Today's launch is a victory for wireless shoppers frustrated by the complexities of searching for mobile phones and wireless plans," said Patricio Paucar, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Navi. "Many Americans are tightening their budgets in light of inflation, and as they do, Navi will be here to help consumers find savings without sacrificing their wireless services."

Plan Navigator is a personalized recommendations engine that matches an individual's unique needs to an industry-wide catalog of service plans from the six leading postpaid carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, UScellular, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile. Navi's service also offers consumers the option to evaluate their current mobile plan and determine if there are better options to save money or get more value. Plan Navigator is the only independent and unbiased mobile plan evaluation service in the market that puts consumers' interests first.

Phone Navigator uses a similar big data analytics engine to analyze over 3 million phone prices daily to give consumers access to the best deals available on all the phones that meet their unique needs. Navi's unbiased data and analytics have been recognized by the wireless industry, with MoffettNathanson selecting Navi as its data source for its research report on iPhone 13 promotions.

Navi's mission is to empower consumers to take control over their wireless experience and navigate their options with confidence and ease. There is no shortage of pain-points for consumers when switching phones and wireless plans so Navi plans to roll out additional services in 2022 and beyond to help put consumers in control. For more information and to use Navi's services, please visit www.yournavi.com.

About Navi

Navi is an independent and unbiased US wireless services marketplace. Founded by industry veterans, Navi offers consumers the most comprehensive, easy-to-use, and rewarding wireless shopping experience. Its flagship products include Phone Navigator, which helps consumers find the right phone at the best price, and Plan Navigator, which matches consumers with the best plan for their needs.

