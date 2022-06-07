Piotr Zajac to lead the Polish chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organization

The Untitled Kingdom CEO brings 14 years of experience in the digital health and IoT industries to EO's fastest-growing chapter.

KRAKOW, Poland, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 198 chapter locations across 61 countries, the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a global non-profit network of over 14,000 company founders and owners. Founded in 1987, it became a leading resource for growth and networking for entrepreneurs worldwide.

To continue this momentum and spur innovation in European entrepreneurship, Piotr Zając has been chosen as the president of the Poland chapter of the Entrepreneurs' Organization. The CEO of Untitled Kingdom - a company collaborating with international partners to bring digital health and MedTech solutions to life - was chosen by the previous president, Dawid Adach, to begin leading the chapter on July 1st.

"I am honored to be leading EO's Poland chapter," said Piotr Zając. "I am even more honored to be chosen by Dawid Adach, who led the Organization through an incredibly challenging year and co-funded the EO Poland Fund for Ukraine relief. I'm thankful for his dedication and grateful to follow his example."

EO's mission is to engage leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow. It's the world's only peer-to-peer network exclusively for entrepreneurs helping transform the world. Since 1987, the organization has been assisting entrepreneurs to achieve transformational growth. Committed to learning and helping each other succeed through learning from the world's top experts. The Polish chapter of EO was founded in 2020 to address the need for greater entrepreneurship resources in Eastern Europe. Very quickly, it became EO's fastest-growing chapter.

"This organization has been invaluable to me as a networking and business development resource," added Zając. "Now, I've been trusted to commit to my vision for its growth. It's disturbing how excited I am to use this influence for good and I look forward to growing our membership and capabilities."

Untitled Kingdom specializes in bringing exceptional digital health and MedTech solutions to life. The company offers software and product development services to provide effective and safe healthcare and break down social barriers. Founded in 2008, Untitled Kingdom has focused on becoming an industry expert in the fields of digital health, FemTech, IoT and digital transformation by collaborating on projects that have the potential to make a real difference and improve people's comfort and quality of life. For more information, visit www.untitledkingdom.com/ .

