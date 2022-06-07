Stats Perform and Sporting Solutions Launch B2B Betting Innovation Centre to Connect Quality Pricing and Content at Scale

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opta data provider Stats Perform and sports betting technology leader Sporting Solutions have combined efforts on a 'Betting Innovation Centre' to explore and develop new B2B products that will unlock the true potential of popular betting experiences like player propositions and bet builders.

The Betting Innovation Centre brings together elite modelling, trading, data science and sports data expertise under the same roof for the first time. It aims to deliver an expansive new range of markets and product options that combine both superior odds and compelling, contextual front-end stats and insights, in easy-to-integrate, connected modules.

The resulting products will overcome challenges that have been holding back UX and operator confidence in key betting products, creating richer experiences for customer and operator alike.

A hotly-anticipated first product transforms current player proposition and bet builder experiences for football. It connects deep, live Opta player stats and sharp pricing, with contextual bet engagement content and associated markets, including singles and bet builder markets, pre-match and in-play, to individual player level. It will be easy to integrate, requiring minimal operator development time, and fast to connect each component. Commercial launch is expected in time for the November's World Cup.

Shane Gannon, SVP of Partnerships at sports data giant Stats Perform, said: "The Betting Innovation Centre's ingredients are truly world-class. Sporting Solutions is renowned for its superior pricing, sharp models and traders and access to Sporting Index to fine-tune product performance. Stats Perform brings the trust and quality of Opta and RunningBall data, seen by fans across sports broadcasters and publishers globally, a legacy of building outstanding front-end experiences to inform and engage bettors, and the sports industry's largest data science team.

"Together, this means trusted, unique, connected betting products, pre-match and in-play, singles and bet-builders, down to player level, with insightful contextual content for every selection, deployed more intuitively, in more places, for more events and sports. Significant work is already underway on our first product and we can't wait to launch a series of unbeatable propositions for sportsbooks and bettors alike," he said.

Sporting Solutions offers market-leading pricing, trading and risk management and its traders are pioneers of football player markets, having been offering them since Euro 2002, via sister spread betting company, Sporting Index.

"We share a joint belief with Stats Perform that betting has enormous untapped 'game-play' potential. Dynamic pricing at scale is extremely difficult, which has held back product and market options. The industry also needs innovative, engaging products, that are easy and entertaining for bettors to use and don't involve lengthy development times for operators. That's the future we will unlock with our Betting Innovation Centre. It's an amazing opportunity for two uniquely compatible businesses to join forces and create a new and enduring high-water mark for immersive betting experiences," said Andy Wright, Sporting Solutions CEO.

Further information on the Stats Perform and Sporting Solutions Betting Innovation Centre and its first products can be found at BettingInnovationCentre.com, as well as at the respective companies' representatives at Betting on Sports Europe 7-9 June 2022 .

