Bosch Power Tools New GWS12V-30 12V Max Brushless 3-inch Angle Grinder Tackles Tough Cuts with Ease

Tool seamlessly moves through hard materials, while providing users an ergonomic design supporting hand comfort on the job

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools, the global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, announced the launch of the GWS12V-30 12V Max Brushless 3-inch Angle Grinder, adding to its robust collection of grinding technology. With an optimized gear structure, fast breaking time, and brushless motor to maximize battery runtime, the GWS12V-30 grinder provides the users with the endurance needed to handle heavy-duty cutting applications on a variety of jobs.

Bosch Power Tools introduces the new GWS12V-30N 12V Max Brushless 3-Inch Angle Grinder, providing pros with 19,500 RPMs of speed, a spindle-lock design optimized for fast wheel changes and a brushless motor maximizing battery run-time, ready to accomplish the toughest of jobs. (PRNewswire)

With a 19,500 no-load RPM speed, the angle grinder effortlessly works through hard materials, and when the task is done, the tool brakes in less than a second after being turned off to provide safety and battery efficiency to tool users.

"The GWS12V-30 angle grinder offers pros more tool control, speed and power efficiency when working to cut through tough materials from threaded rods, tile and brick. With its ergonomic and compact build that fits in the palm of a user's hand, pros will experience comfort during a heavy-duty task," said Corey Hinkel, Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. "We are excited to bring the angle grinder to market and continue to share Bosch Power Tools' commitment to product quality with both loyal and new users."

Features and Specifications

The GWS12V-30 12V Max Brushless 3-inch Angle Grinder's power and speed allow for precision cutting when it comes head-on against the hardest construction materials. With additional tool features built in to support transition from one task to another, the product serves as a great addition to any pro's toolbox.

Optimized Gear Structure : Produces a high-speed 19,500 RPM to cut through threaded rod, strut, conduit, tile, and several other materials.

Innovative Spindle-Lock Design : Provides a fast wheel change, with a spindle clip release design.

Fast Breaking Time: Tool wheel stops rotating in less than a second after the grinder is turned off.

Specifications

The GWS12V-30 12V Max Brushless 3-inch Angle Grinder specifications include:

12 Volts of power

No-load Speed RPM: 19,500

Length: 7.1-inches

Width: 3.3-inches

Height: 4.1-inches

Arbor size: 3/8-inch

Bare weight: 1.5 lbs.

The GWS12V-30 12V Max Brushless 3-inch Angle Grinder comes with a limited lifetime warranty and will be available nationwide Summer 2022. For availability and to find a local retailer, visit BoschTools.com.

The GWS12V-30 12V grinder also comes in a set and includes: GWS12V-30 12V Max Brushless 3-inch Angle Grinder, a wheel guard, one grinding disc and one cutting disc.

For more information on the new grinder and other Bosch Power Tool products, visit our new Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,700 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2020. According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.1 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of $87.1 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.2171

(PRNewsfoto/Bosch Power Tools) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bosch Power Tools