LongPath Testifies on Methane Monitoring to House Science Committee

BOULDER, Colo., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LongPath Technologies co-founder and CTO Greg Rieker testified today before a House Science Committee hearing focused on efforts to monitor methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.

"You can't improve what you don't measure," said Rieker, offering the committee a key and unique perspective as LongPath is the only independent blind-tested and proven true-continuous leak monitoring platform.

"The action of emissions mitigation happens at the local level," said Reiker, "so continuous, specific-facility monitoring with instantaneous feedback directly to the oil and gas companies is critical."

LongPath provides multiple per day full-site-coverage (facility-wide) emissions measurements to operators, catching large leaks in real-time. LongPath's large-scale networks of laser sensors (akin to a methane radar) provide scalable and accurate data for rapid emissions mitigation and ESG/RSG accounting.

Rieker highlighted three key points for the committee: First, the savings realized when operators opt for continuous emissions monitoring systems like LongPath's more than pay for themselves in improved operational efficiency and rapid repair of leaks. Second, new policies and legislation (e.g. EPA's proposed methane rule and the SEC's proposed climate-related disclosures rule) must recognize that evolving technologies provide more and better information than older leak survey methods and calculation-based inventory values. And, Third, the cost of new methane technologies are well within reach, not only for operator adoption but for public good and public infrastructure considerations.

"LongPath can cover the Permian, one of the US' largest oil and gas basins, for less than the cost of the last James Bond Movie… or, in infrastructure terms, for less than the cost of 20 miles of interstate highway," said Reiker.

