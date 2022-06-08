Mapp Cloud Spring Update 2022

Mapp Cloud now integrates with the leading B2C digital commerce platform (VTEX), expands into the "No-code" domain (via Bubble.io), and adds a cross-channel Marketing Calendar along with nine enhancements to other core features.

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the leading provider of insight-led customer experiences, has updated its marketing platform, Mapp Cloud, with multiple new features. Updates include the new Marketing Calendar, enabling users to see both sent and scheduled campaigns in a single location. This functionality previously only supported email and SMS channels, but now supports all channels.

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, comments: "Omni-channel is of critical importance to marketers. We constantly strive to empower our clients to reach their customers through all touchpoints, as part of a seamless customer experience. The physical and digital customer journeys are converging far faster than ever before. It's crucial that our customers have a seamless and efficient way of executing, optimizing and visualizing these cross-channel customer experiences."

In addition to the enhanced marketing calendar, several existing features have been revised and, in some cases, expanded.

In the updated version of Mapp Cloud, it is now possible to schedule system tasks automatically through the whiteboards. This enables data exports, contact imports or similar operational tasks to be scheduled and then run automatically at predetermined schedules. While these capabilities were already available in Mapp Cloud, this significantly improves operational efficiency and allows even the least technically savvy user to take advantage of this functionality.

Mapp has also revised its Best Time To Send (BTS) algorithm. To achieve the optimal opening rate, this algorithm determines the best send time for email or messaging campaigns – including for profiles with hard-to-predict behavior.

Mapp has also added Advanced Statistics for Mobile In-App Messages. As with the statistics already included for push messaging, the update also allows users to make insight-based decisions when it comes to in-app messaging campaigns.

The options for analyzing information have also been enhanced, making it possible to specify multiple metrics for sorting results. This enables Mapp Cloud users to filter with greater levels of granularity to help them with a range of tasks, including visualizing or recognizing trends.

Further details on all the functionalities and improvements of the Spring Update can be found here: https://mapp.com/product-updates-spring-2022/

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the #1 insight-led customer experience platform, Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels

in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved. More info here .

Mapp operates globally with offices in seven countries and helps more than 700 brands including Francesca's, Farrow & Ball, PepsiCo, Ella's Kitchen, Vivienne Westwood, The Entertainer, Quint, Diageo, and LloydsPharmacy.

