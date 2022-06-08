PHOENIX RECOGNIZED BY OVATION TV FOR ITS STAND FOR THE ARTS INITIATIVE

Mayor Kate Gallego Presented Support My Club and Act One with $5,000 Stand for The Arts Awards Each

PHOENIX, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation TV, America's premier arts network, today announced that it has recognized Phoenix as part of its national and local Stand For The Arts initiative that encourages community support for local artists and arts organizations. With arts and culture providing millions of dollars in economic activity and employing thousands of people in Phoenix, the initiative encourages support of the arts and arts organizations essential to the economic and mental health recovery from the covid pandemic.

In support of community access to the arts, Mayor Kate Gallego presented $5,000 Stand For The Arts Awards to two arts organizations: Support My Club and Act One, funded by Ovation TV, that will be used for 2022 programming. In addition, a PSA featuring Mayor Gallego will air nationally on Ovation TV: https://www.ovationtv.com/sfta/partner-initiatives/

Stand For The Arts (SFTA) is Ovation TV's intersectional grassroots campaign comprised of arts & culture workers, unions, and institutions to advocate for support and relief to the arts & culture sector of the American economy. SFTA highlights the people and programs across America that enrich their local communities through art.

"We're excited to have Ovation shine a spotlight on Phoenix as part of its Stand For The Arts initiative and for our own Support My Club and Act One to be celebrated nationally," stated Mayor Gallego. "It is so important to see young people engaged in the arts, and I am grateful that, with Ovation's support, these important programs will continue to foster a stronger and more accessible arts community."

Added Charles Segars, CEO of Ovation TV and Founder of Stand For The Arts: "Ovation and Stand For The Arts are pleased to highlight the arts community of Phoenix. We are doubly pleased to join Mayor Gallego in congratulating Support My Club and Act One for bringing equitable and inclusive arts programming to the community."

More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at www.standforthearts.com .

