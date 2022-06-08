Quantum Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $95.2 Million Exceeds Preliminary Results; Fiscal 2022 Recurring Revenue Totals $160.5 Million

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary and Recent Highlights

Revenue increased 3.0% year-over-year to $95.2 million

Backlog remained near record level of over $60 million

Number of active subscription customers grew 39% sequentially and 190% year-over-year to 356

Gross margin increased 110 basis points sequentially to 38.0%

GAAP net loss was $7.8 million , or ($0.13) per share, improving sequentially and year-over-year

Adjusted non-GAAP net loss was $2.8 million , or ($0.05) per share, achieving the high-end of guidance

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million , which was above the midpoint of guidance

Strengthened balance sheet with oversubscribed Rights Offering, generating gross proceeds of $67.5 million , reducing outstanding debt and resetting all debt covenants to more favorable levels

"We made progressive improvements throughout the year to strengthen our business, highlighted by revenue for the fourth quarter exceeding our preliminary results," stated Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO of Quantum. "Additionally, we continue to gain increasing momentum transitioning new and existing customers to our software subscription model as demonstrated by $7.4 million of subscription software Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and $160.5 million in high-value recurring revenue exiting the year.

"We have strengthened our balance sheet with the recent completion of an oversubscribed rights offering that enabled us to reduce debt, increase our cash position and reset all debt covenants to more favorable levels. With backlog at near record levels, we have aggressively implemented supply chain strategies that will help us increase our revenues and margins. We are also implementing a series of cost reduction programs that are focused on reduced spending and continued integration efforts related to the recent acquisitions, which we expect will decrease our current operating expense run-rate by $1.5 to $2.0 million per quarter by the second half of fiscal 2023.

"Our focus going forward is to drive improvement in adjusted EBITDA and expand earnings over the next four quarters through a combination of operational expense reductions, sales growth and margin expansion, and continued supply chain execution and cost management."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 vs. Prior Quarter

Revenue for the fourth quarter fiscal 2022 was $95.2 million compared to $95.3 million in the prior quarter. Gross profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $36.2 million, or 38% of revenue, compared to $35.2 million, or 37% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Total GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $41.8 million, or 44% of revenue, compared to $42.4 million, or 45% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $28.3 million in the quarter, compared to $27.3 million in the third fiscal quarter 2022. Research and development expenses were $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $14.6 million in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $37.2 million, compared to $36.3 million in the prior quarter.

GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $7.8 million, or ($0.13) per share, compared to a net loss of $11.1 million, or ($0.19) per share, in the third fiscal quarter 2022. Excluding stock compensation, restructuring charges and other non-recurring costs, non-GAAP adjusted loss in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 was $2.8 million, or ($0.05) per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $4.6 million, or ($0.08) per share, in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $0.4 million, compared to $0.8 million in the prior quarter.

Fiscal 2022 vs. Prior Year

Revenue of $372.8 million for fiscal 2022 increased 6.7% year-over-year primarily driven by strong demand from hyperscale customers and expanded subscription software business. Gross profit in fiscal 2022 was $147.0 million, or 39.4% of revenue, compared to $150.8 million, or 43.1% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year.

Total GAAP operating expenses in fiscal 2022 were $160.9 million, or 43.1% of revenue, compared to $142.4 million, or 40.7% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year. The increase in fiscal 2022 operating expenses primarily reflected the addition of costs associated with the Company's recent acquisitions. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $108.2 million in fiscal year 2022, compared to $96.9 million in the prior fiscal year. Research and development expenses were $51.8 million in fiscal 2022, compared to $41.7 million in fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses in fiscal 2022 were $142.2 million, compared to $127.3 million in the prior fiscal year.

GAAP net loss in fiscal 2022 was $32.3 million, or ($0.55) per share, compared to a net loss of $35.5 million, or ($0.83) per share, in the prior fiscal year. Excluding stock compensation, restructuring charges and other non-recurring costs, non-GAAP adjusted net loss in fiscal year increased to $7.2 million, or ($0.12) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $4.9 million, or ($0.11) per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2022 decreased to $11.8 million, compared to $28.0 million in fiscal year 2021. The year-over-year decrease was driven by the impact of higher costs on gross margin associated with supply constraints, combined with the previously referenced increase in operating expenses.

For a full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results and additional cautionary language about the use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the financial reconciliation tables below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash was $5.5 million as of March 31, 2022 , compared to $33.1 million as of March 31, 2021 .

Outstanding long-term debt as of March 31, 2022 was $111.6 million , net of $4.9 million in unamortized debt issuance costs. This compares to $92.7 million of outstanding debt as of March 31, 2021 , net of $9.7 million in unamortized debt issuance costs.

Total interest expense was $2.5 million and $11.9 million for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2022 , respectively.

Outlook

Based on currently committed supply, the Company expects the following guidance range for the first fiscal quarter of 2023:

Revenues of $94 million , plus or minus $3 million

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss of ( $3 million ), plus or minus $1 million

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of ($0.04) , plus or minus $0.01

Adjusted EBITDA of breakeven, plus or minus $1 million

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements related to future projections of our financial results; that our newly introduced products will drive a growing contribution of recurring revenue and deliver higher margins, while also increasing the total addressable market of our solutions; our expectations to continue our operational execution and to gain incremental traction across our market verticals, including with our leading hyperscale and global web scale customers, statements about our backlog and the implication that this backlog will translate into future revenue; the trend in our underlying business remaining robust; continued progress in our business transformation; the anticipated impact and benefits of our Pivot3 and EnCloudEn acquisitions; the anticipated impact and benefits of the refinancing of our outstanding debt; and the Company's position for long-term sustainable growth and profitability.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: risks related to the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; our ability to integrate the business, products, employees and other aspects of our Pivot3 and EnCloudEn acquisitions; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of our business) and the anticipated benefits of the transformation and restructuring plans; the outcome of any claims and disputes; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 8, 2022. The Company does not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



March 31,

2022

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,210

$ 27,430 Restricted cash 283

707 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $422 and $406, respectively 69,354

73,102 Manufacturing inventories 33,546

24,467 Service parts inventories 24,254

23,421 Prepaid expenses 7,853

3,893 Other current assets 4,697

3,046 Total current assets 145,197

156,066







Property and equipment, net 12,853

10,051 Intangible assets, net 9,584

5,037 Goodwill 12,969

3,466 Restricted cash —

5,000 Right-of-use assets, net 11,107

9,383 Other long-term assets 9,925

5,921 Total assets $ 201,635

$ 194,924 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 34,220

$ 35,245 Deferred revenue 86,517

84,027 Long-term debt, current portion 4,375

1,850 Accrued compensation 16,141

19,214 Other accrued liabilities 16,562

18,754 Total current liabilities 157,815

159,090 Deferred revenue 41,580

36,126 Revolving credit facility 17,735

— Long-term debt, net of current portion 89,448

90,890 Operating lease liabilities 9,891

8,005 Other long-term liabilities 11,849

13,058 Total liabilities 328,318

307,169 Stockholders' deficit





Preferred stock:





Preferred stock, 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 —

— Common stock:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 125,000 shares authorized; 60,433 and 56,915 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 605

570 Additional paid-in capital 645,038

626,664 Accumulated deficit (770,903)

(738,623) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,423)

(856) Total stockholders' deficit (126,683)

(112,245) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 201,635

$ 194,924

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

Twelve months ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue













Product $ 58,454

$ 56,250

$ 223,761

$ 209,808 Service and subscription 33,337

31,855

133,689

124,904 Royalty 3,414

4,321

15,377

14,864 Total revenue 95,205

92,426

372,827

349,576 Cost of revenue













Product 44,798

41,567

169,780

150,257 Service and subscription 14,248

11,940

56,012

48,566 Total cost of revenue 59,046

53,507

225,792

198,823 Gross profit 36,159

38,919

147,035

150,753 Operating expenses













Research and development 13,525

11,694

51,812

41,703 Sales and marketing 16,828

14,915

62,957

54,945 General and administrative 11,425

9,140

45,256

42,001 Restructuring charges —

865

850

3,701 Total operating expenses 41,778

36,614

160,875

142,350 Income (loss) from operations (5,619)

2,305

(13,840)

8,403 Other expense, net (28)

84

(251)

(1,312) Interest expense (2,502)

(5,699)

(11,888)

(27,522) Loss on debt extinguishment, net —

(14,789)

(4,960)

(14,789) Net loss before income taxes (8,149)

(18,099)

(30,939)

(35,220) Income tax provision (336)

(638)

1,341

239 Net loss $ (7,813)

$ (17,461)

$ (32,280)

$ (35,459)















Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.13)

$ (0.35)

$ (0.55)

$ (0.83)

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)



Year Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Operating activities





Net loss $ (32,280)

$ (35,459) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 9,418

5,697 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,414

6,301 Long-term debt related costs 8,471

167 Provision for manufacturing and service inventories 5,740

6,334 Gain on PPP loan extinguishment (10,000)

— Stock-based compensation 13,829

9,624 Non-cash income tax benefit —

(577) Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment —

10,087 Other non-cash (832)

704 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:





Accounts receivable 3,651

(1,625) Manufacturing inventories (12,069)

924 Service parts inventories (4,400)

(5,879) Accounts payable (1,939)

(1,994) Deferred revenue (2,514)

418 Accrued restructuring charges (580)

580 Accrued compensation (3,073)

4,257 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,561)

2,215 Other liabilities (3,003)

(2,541) Net cash used in operating activities (33,728)

(767) Investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (6,316)

(6,931) Business acquisitions (7,808)

(2,655) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (14,124)

(9,586) Financing activities





Borrowings of long-term debt 94,961

19,400 Repayments of long-term debt (94,301)

(92,782) Borrowings of credit facility 309,000

309,920 Repayments of credit facility (291,265)

(313,065) Borrowings of paycheck protection program —

10,000 Proceeds from secondary offering, net —

96,756 Payment of taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock —

(236) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,762

1,335 Net cash provided by financing activities 20,157

31,328 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 51

(108) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (27,644)

20,867 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 33,137

12,270 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,493

$ 33,137

NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), non-U.S. GAAP financial measures defined below.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and other non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring (income) expenses. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted share using the Company's above-referenced definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss).

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business performance. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted Share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of our business and help our investors better compare our operating performance over multiple periods. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) interest and tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (2) capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (3) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (4) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (5) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (6) potential future restructuring expenses; (7) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (8) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, or (9) and acquisition-related amortization of intangibles assets from business combinations.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not reflect: (1) potential future restructuring activities; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (3) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (4) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (5) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, or (6) acquisition-related amortization of intangibles assets from business combinations.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) along with other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics and our U.S. GAAP financial results.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net Income (Loss) (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss $ (7,814)

$ (17,461)

$ (32,280)

$ (35,458) Interest expense, net 2,502

5,699

11,889

27,522 Provision for income taxes (336)

(638)

1,342

239 Depreciation expense 1,099

1,193

5,757

5,091 Stock-based compensation expense 3,249

3,197

13,829

9,624 Restructuring charges —

865

850

3,701 Loss on extinguishment of Senior Secured Term Loan —

14,789

14,960

14,789 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness —

—

(10,000)

— Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 1,524

563

3,661

563 Acquisition-related costs 201

59

1,562

452 Long-term debt related costs —

38

263

1,416 Adjusted EBITDA $ 425

$ 8,304

$ 11,833

$ 27,939















The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net Income (Loss) (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss $ (7,814)

$ (17,461)

$ (32,280)

$ (35,458) Stock-based compensation 3,249

3,197

13,829

9,624 Restructuring charges —

865

850

3,701 Loss on extinguishment of Senior Secured Term Loan —

14,789

14,960

14,789 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness —

—

(10,000)

— Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 1,524

563

3,661

563 Acquisition-related costs 201

59

1,562

452 Long-term debt related costs —

38

263

1,416 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (2,840)

$ 2,050

$ (7,155)

$ (4,913)















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.05)

$ 0.04

$ (0.12)

$ (0.11) Diluted $ (0.04)

$ 0.03

$ (0.11)

$ (0.11) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 60,313

50,424

58,871

42,852 Diluted 66,452

61,359

67,783

42,852

