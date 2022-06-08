Unison Acquires Plan4 Healthcare to Expand Planning, Budgeting, And Forecasting Capabilities

DULLES, Va., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of Program Management and Acquisition software to federal agencies, today announced the acquisition of Plan4 Healthcare (Plan4), the leading provider of planning, performance, and budget tracking solutions to the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). The Plan4 SaaS solution, 4Cast, is currently used by the primary VHA medical centers and facilities.

www.unisonglobal.com (PRNewsfoto/Unison) (PRNewswire)

The Plan4 team will join Unison's expanding suite of software products that "Power the Business of Government," continuing under the leadership of Brian Cannavan, Plan4 founder. Mr. Cannavan shared, "We at Plan4 are excited to join Unison and look forward to working with the team to develop 4Cast capabilities within the full Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting (PBF) solution to support VHA and expand in the federal civilian market."

"This acquisition marks a milestone in service to the federal budgeting marketplace and our support of program, budget, and finance personnel across the federal government," said Reid Jackson, Unison CEO. "The 4Cast solution continues our strategy to take the best ideas available from today's technologies to deliver even greater efficiency and effectiveness to federal budgeting functions."

4Cast automates the creation of medical centers' annual operating plans. These operating plans create linkages between service areas, align funding to VA fund categories and account structures, and manage performance to better monitor financial health throughout the year. Unison PBF solutions emphasize collaboration and coordination between agencies and leadership to maximize mission outcome and foster an environment of creativity and successful problem solving.

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information products "Power the Business of Government" by supporting more than 200,000 users in leading federal prime contractors, all US cabinet-level agencies, and major DoD programs.

For more than 30 years, Unison has continually advanced software and insight solutions to help customers efficiently achieve their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA.

For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unison