PreScouter Report Identifies Manufacturing Scrap as an Ideal Starting Point for Sourcing Recycled EV Battery Materials

New Report Details the Challenges of Meeting Ambitious Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Targets Designed to Reduce their Carbon Footprint

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence firm, has compiled an extensive report on lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling targets that illustrates what it would take to meet these targets by all parties involved.

PreScouter Logo (PRNewswire)

"Ambitious battery recycling targets have been set by the EU," says battery recycling expert Anwar Sattar. "There is now a need to follow this up with concrete action in both the economic and regulatory spheres to ensure sufficient infrastructure is put in place."

In addition to end-of-life management of LIBs for EVs, regulations are also targeting the sourcing of recycled materials for these batteries. Proposed EU regulations stipulate that by 2030, 4% of lithium and nickel and 12% of cobalt used in new cells must be recycled material. This means that approximately 2.8 K tonnes of lithium will need to come from recycled sources. Given the lifetime of batteries and the current availability of manufacturing scraps, this material is identified as an ideal starting point for recycling.

According to Athan Fox, CEO of Ever Resource, "The production of lithium batteries involves a considerable carbon footprint. A single battery with a range of 40 kWh is responsible for approximately 2,920 kg of carbon dioxide. It is vital that recycling capacity keeps up with legislated targets and the increasing demand for processing battery waste."

"Battery recycling is becoming increasingly important as a concept, driven by rising prices of raw materials and sustainability considerations from key stakeholders in the industry as the battery market continues to expand rapidly," stated PreScouter Technical Director Sofiane Boukhalfa. "In this report, we take a look at some of the key processes and technological innovations needed to meet the ambitious targets set forth by the global community."

Download the report here: https://www.prescouter.com/report/state-of-battery-recycling-can-we-meet-our-lib-recycling-obligations-by-2030/

About PreScouter, Inc

PreScouter provides research support services to help business leaders make better R&D, product development, and corporate development decisions. PreScouter's custom-selected teams of experts connect business leaders with new markets, commercializable technologies, industry-impacting startups, and other actionable data. PreScouter's growing list of 500+ clients includes Pepsi, Nokia, Netflix, P&G and Adidas. For more info, please visit www.prescouter.com.

Mariam Jomha

Marketing Director

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PreScouter, Inc