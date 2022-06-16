UNION LEASING NAMES TIM CENGEL AS SENIOR MANAGER OF PURCHASING & ELECTRIFICATION

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Leasing, Inc., the premier mid-market fleet management company and a subsidiary of Sasser Family Companies, announced that Tim Cengel has been named Senior Manager Purchasing & Electrification.

Union Leasing Logo (PRNewsfoto/Union Leasing) (PRNewswire)

Tim brings with him over 19 years of fleet experience in a variety of leadership positions across vehicle procurement, OEM relationships, and electrification. Most recently he served as Sr. Procurement Manager at Wheels, Inc., where he was responsible for managing strategic relationships with manufacturers and dealers. He previously held a number of positions in the fleet management industry which included oversight of Dealer Relations, vehicle status and manufacturer incentive controls.

"Union Leasing has a proven reputation for understanding our customer's needs by fostering a culture where team members can contribute their best. Our purchasing team brings a breadth of experience from across the industry and leverage their expertise to deliver for our customers. I am fortunate and excited to join this team and for the opportunity to help Union continue to build on their electrification strategy. As we plan for the road ahead, Union Leasing is well positioned to continue enhancing our products with the latest technology that add value for our customers and drive efficiency in our processes," said Cengel.

Tim will be responsible for Electrification and Purchasing strategies, products, and processes across Union Leasing including vendor relationships, product management, and processes with a focus on customer service. He will also be responsible for continued evolution of Union's electrification products and network.

"Tim's experience in the industry will help us take our processes, offerings, and relationships to the next level. In addition to his experience, Tim's approach to critical thinking simplifies solutions. This combination of skills exemplifies one of our core values, relentless improvement. We are excited to have Tim on our team and look forward to where he is going to take our Purchasing and Electrification functions," said David Huizinga, VP Operations & Business Transformation.

Union Leasing Inc. provides flexible, vehicle lease financing and highly customized fleet management services to corporate and rental customers nationwide. Union Leasing was established in 1955 and is a subsidiary of Sasser Family Companies, Inc. Sasser Family Companies is a fourth generation, family-held transportation asset services and management company with roots dating to 1928. For more information, visit Union Leasing, Inc. at www.unionleasing.com or Sasser Family Holdings, Inc. at www.sfhsinc.com.

