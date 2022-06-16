Wynn Resorts Recognized by Points of Light as a Top Community-Minded Company in America

Social Impact and Corporate Citizenship Among Company's Outstanding Efforts

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) has been named a 2022 honoree on The Civic 50 list by Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change. Throughout the past few years, Wynn Resorts has continued to adapt its community outreach efforts in sophisticated and creative ways, filling operational gaps for nonprofits, social services and civic institutions, among other entities.

"A guiding principle at Wynn Resorts is to 'care about everyone and everything,' a promise we are proud to fulfill every day in ways that extend far beyond the walls of our resorts," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "I am tremendously proud of all our employees who are service-driven both at work and in their communities, and dedicated to making the world a better place."

Highlights of the 2021 social impact work that Wynn Resorts is recognized for include:

Wynn Resorts collectively donated more than $20 million in funds and in-kind donations to community organizations , which includes supporting nonprofits with missions that serve mental health programming, food insecurities, art, education, special needs, and human trafficking prevention.

Cumulatively, employees in North America volunteered over 14,000 hours of time, spread across an average of 10 events per month and supported by the Company's "Dollars-for-Doers" initiative, a program which translates volunteer hours from off-duty employees into cash grants for local nonprofits. In 2021, the Company's dollar-for-dollar match for individual employee donations through the Foundation was increased to $75,000 per employee.

Employees in North America contributed over $620,000 to the Wynn Employee Foundation. Along with matching contributions from the Company, these donations helped to fund organizations that support veterans, at-risk youth, human trafficking prevention, STEM, higher education, art, environmental causes, and diversity and inclusion.

Wynn Las Vegas employees packed more than 330,000 meals for community members experiencing food insecurity, on behalf of Three Square Food Bank. Three Square is Southern Nevada's only food bank, and the area's largest hunger-relief organization.

An extension of Giving Tuesday, Wynn Resort's annual "Giving Week" raised over $57,000 in Nevada alone, as a result of week-long volunteer and fundraising initiatives. These efforts extended across a variety of departments including food and beverage, golf and more to support Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada , among other community partners.

The Civic 50 list features companies with annual revenues of at least $1 billion, and that qualify from a third-party evaluation of their social impact programs, measured against a national standard.

For 10 years, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how

companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company. To learn more about The Civic 50 and full list of 2022 honorees, please visit www.Civic50.org. To learn more about Wynn Resorts, please visit www.WynnResorts.com.

