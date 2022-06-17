LENNAR CELEBRATES THE GRAND OPENING OF NAVARRO RANCH IN SEGUIN, TX, NORTHEAST OF SAN ANTONIO

SEGUIN, Texas , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is celebrating the grand opening of Navarro Ranch, a new single-family home community situated in Seguin, Texas. The community is situated just outside of Northeast New Braunfels, 14 miles from downtown San Marcos and conveniently located between San Antonio and Austin. Navarro Ranch is designed to meet the need for affordable housing without sacrificing the Lennar tradition of quality, design and technology.

"Navarro Ranch brings Lennar's signature home designs to this part of Texas, which sits between the booming San Antonio and Austin metro markets," said Lennar Division President Brian Barron. "These beautiful, comfortable, affordable Lennar homes are the ideal option for residents wanting to live among small-town Texas charm, even if they work in a busy city."

Navarro Ranch offers homes from the Cottage, Barrington, Westfield and Brookstone collections, which range from 1,016 to 3,013 square feet, with two to five bedrooms and two to four baths.

All homes feature the latest designer touches, including generous living and kitchen spaces, resort-style master suites and technology upgrades that meet the needs of the most contemporary homebuyer. Home exteriors feature low-maintenance fiber-cement siding, a selection of exterior design options and sodded yards.

Navarro Ranch offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home, including granite countertops and backsplashes, designer cabinetry, GE® stainless steel appliances, low-VOC interior paint and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

The Navarro Ranch Welcome Home Center is located at 6022 Angel Place, within the Navarro Ranch masterplanned community. Residents will enjoy ample amenities including a community center, a fitness center, a park, an Olympic-sized lap pool and a resort-style swimming pool. The community will also offer a lifestyle director to facilitate recreational activities.

The community boasts local shopping and eateries and quick access to New Braunfels, the popular Gruene Historic District and the 227-acre Max Starcke Park, which offers fishing, trails, picnic areas, sport courts, playgrounds, a wave pool and an 18-hole golf course. The community is also in close proximity to ample dining and shopping options offered at Creekside Crossing and Tanger Outlet Malls.

For commuting residents, Navarro Ranch is adjacent to State Highway 123 and just minutes from Interstates 10 and 35. The community is less than 40 miles away from San Antonio Airport and 45 miles from Austin Airport. Children living at Navarro Ranch are served by the Navarro Independent School District. Seguin is also home to Texas State University, providing a broad postsecondary curriculum.

For more information on these new communities, call (210) 393-8095, visit www.lennar.com or visit Navarro Ranch community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

