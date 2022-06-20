Nanchang Institute of Technology and San Francisco Bay University Sign Cooperation Agreement

Respected Chinese university and SFBU to collaborate on education, academic research, language training, academic conferences, and scientific research

FREMONT, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Nanchang Institute of Technology (NIT) and San Francisco Bay University (SFBU) to promote cooperation in the areas of education, academic research, personnel training, and other fields.

Both universities agreed to establish a cooperative relationship and work together to provide better educational opportunities for students. This agreement is an exciting development for both schools and will help promote international academic exchange between China and the United States.

Areas of cooperation include:

Development of language training and academic programs; Academic exchanges allowing NIT students to study further at SFBU; Mutual visits and academic exchanges between professors of both institutions; Collaboration of professors in scientific research, conferences, seminars, and symposiums; Joint teaching and research programs within the scope of bilateral and international cooperative projects; Exchange student programs, internships, and communication projects; Joint training of bilateral educational management and administration staff; Exchange of literature in the field of scientific research; Cooperation in the publication of articles in scientific journals, publication of monographs, presentations at conferences and other venues.

SFBU Executive Vice President Paul Choi said regarding the agreement, "Nanchang Institute of Technology is a respected university and we're pleased that they feel the same about SFBU. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with NIT, sharing scientific learning materials, expertise, and academic knowledge."

SFBU is a premier WASC/WSCUC-accredited, nonprofit university located in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley. SFBU offers degree programs in computer science, engineering, technology, and management. Learn more at www.SFBU.edu .

