NYC NFT Scene Heating Up: ClubRare to Host June 23 Web3 Collector Afterparty post-NFT.NYC Conference

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT.NYC is returning to Times Square in 2022 for the 4th annual blockchain industry event, expecting to put over 1000 speakers on stage for thousands of attendees. Touted as "the CES for NFTs", NFT.NYC is the epicenter of the booming blockchain industry.

Web3 Collector Afterparty (PRNewswire)

As platinum sponsor of NFT.NYC, ClubRare will be engaging community and showcasing their innovative "phygital NFT" solutions for solving real-world shipping for NFT-backed collectibles. The CEO, Paul Chung, will be delivering a talk on the future of e-commerce on the blockchain.

However, the party won't end after the last keynote speech. ClubRare is hosting the Web3 Collector Afterparty in Times Square the evening of June 23, with additional featured speakers, cocktails, and networking opportunities.

The free invite-only event will be an incredible opportunity for conference-goers to extend their experience by engaging with industry veterans, entrepreneurs, and esteemed collectors.

The intersection of e-commerce and web3 is rapidly becoming the eye of the storm for 2022 and 2023. From jpeg avatars to complex shipping logistics for massive brands, mainstream brands are looking to make a foray into NFTs and web3 communities amid an uncertain swell of regulatory concerns. Attendees will hear from established and rising voices in web3, and benefit from a wealth of experience across e-commerce and metaverse.

With over 1000 applicants for the invite-only event with a capacity of 100, the afterparty will have VIP attendees from Meta, Instagram, OpenSea, and more. ClubRare is inviting journalists to gain an inside look to the event, with 10 spots reserved for media personnel.

Register for an invitation to this exciting afterparty: https://afterparty.clubrare.xyz/

Submit any questions or inquiries to marketing@clubrare.xyz

