Avesi Partners Announces Investment in memoryBlue

STAMFORD, Conn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avesi Partners ("Avesi") announced that it has made an investment in memoryBlue, LLC ("MB" or the "Company"), a leading provider of outsourced sales development services to the technology industry. Partnering alongside co-founders Chris Corcoran and Marc Gonyea, Avesi's investment will support MB's initiatives to broaden the Company's geographic and service-level reach and assist management in meeting unprecedented market demand for its services.

Headquartered in Tysons, VA with additional offices in Austin, Boston, Denver, Seattle, and Silicon Valley, MB serves as an outsourced sales development consultant for technology businesses across the U.S. As MB has grown, it has continued to broaden its service offering to include direct hire and sales training services, which has enabled the Company to serve as a true sales acceleration partner for its clients. As the demand for talent intensifies and the proliferation of technology throughout the economy deepens, firms will continue to seek the value added, outsourced, variable cost services that MB provides.

"We are incredibly proud of the organization and culture we have built over the past 20 years," said Chris Corcoran, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MB. "Avesi is the perfect partner for us as we enter our next stage of growth. The Avesi team's support in helping us expand our geographic presence and grow our service offering, all while maintaining our differentiated culture and exceptional delivery standards, will be critical to driving MB's continued success."

Despite our progress to-date, we see this as just the beginning," added Marc Gonyea, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MB. "There is a tremendous opportunity in front of us, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Avesi for these next chapters of our growth. Avesi's experience with high-growth outsourced services companies will be invaluable as we grow our capabilities."

"Chris, Marc, and the entire MB team have built an exceptional culture and brand within the outsourced sales development sector," said Chris Laitala, Managing Partner at Avesi Partners. "The Company offers a set of highly valuable services to the technology ecosystem, and we're excited to work alongside management to continue broadening MB's reach."

"MB's growth track record, diverse client base, and differentiated business model make it a truly unique company in a fast-growing industry," added Chris Williams, Partner at Avesi Partners. "We look forward to partnering with the team and providing strategic and financial support as the Company works towards achieving its long-term vision."

Bass, Berry & Sims LLP and Clearsight Advisors, Inc. served as legal counsel and financial advisor, respectively, to Avesi.

About memoryBlue

MB is a sales development consulting firm that specializes in helping a wide range of high-tech clients accelerate new business growth. The firm gives clients a competitive advantage in the reach and effectiveness of their sales development efforts. In addition to providing outsourced sales development, MB provides clients with a direct hire offering, focused on placing candidates directly into technology sales roles, and a sales training service known as "Academy." After more than two decades of industry leadership within the outsourced sales development space, MB has built a powerful Alumni Network that stretches coast-to-coast. This group features hundreds of accomplished former employees serving in both individual contributor and sales leadership positions within the high-tech industry. Additional information is available at memoryblue.com.

About Avesi Partners

Avesi Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with $880 million of equity capital under management. Based in Stamford, CT with an office in Richmond, VA, Avesi focuses on partnering with lower-middle market, privately-held, and family-owned businesses in key sectors of the economy, including healthcare, insurance, technology, and business services. Avesi seeks to provide the expertise and resources to empower businesses to attain their full vision in a time and capital efficient manner. Avesi collaborates with families, founders, and executives in an effort to accelerate growth and expansion, while positioning businesses to achieve long-term success and enduring value. Additional information is available at avesipartners.com.

Public Media Contact: info@avesipartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Avesi Partners