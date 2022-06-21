COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® SCORES BEST TEAM CAMPAIGN AT NIL SUMMIT

TAMPA, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, was recently recognized for excellence in collaboration with teams of student-athletes. The full-service moving company with locations across the U.S. and Canada received the Best Team Campaign award at the NIL Summit hosted in Atlanta. Local Franchise Owner Roger Panitch and College HUNKS Marketing Coordinator Mackenzie Cann, who was a D1 athlete and played for the University of Kentucky, received the award on behalf of the organization.

"Since the NCAA opened the opportunity for organizations to support and partner with student-athletes, we jumped at the moment and were one of the first to sign a deal. We've been steadfast to our core value of building leaders and have endorsed various teams over the past year," said Nick Friedman , Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "We are honored to receive the Best Team Campaign award and to be recognized for our efforts in helping shape the future of college athletics and the individuals who commit themselves to be the best in their sports and beyond."

College HUNKS' record of NIL endorsements include Howard University Men's Basketball, the company was the first to sponsor an entire team from a Historic Black College & University; San Diego State Football; and University of Central Florida Women's Basketball.

The Best Team Campaign award recognizes a brand or organization that showed excellence in collaboration with a team of student-athletes at one or more schools, and across multiple media channels to generate maximum impact and consumer conversation. The award was presented at the NIL Summit as part of the NIL Awards, which brought together student-athletes, brands, creators and storytellers to recognize those who demonstrated outstanding achievement, innovation, creativity and leadership in Name, Image and Likeness.

The NIL Summit was built by student-athletes, for student-athletes. The Summit is an immersive multi-day professional development experience and gathering place for college sports' most important stakeholders to share cutting-edge ideas, discover new interests, and learn how to maximize NIL opportunities to build their brands and amplify their voices.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com .

Photos: HERE

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

Brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

786-605-9228

View original content:

SOURCE College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving