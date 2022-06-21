Invitation to presentation of Castellum's half-year report 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, 15 July at 8:00 a.m. (CEST), Castellum will publish its half-year report for 2022. Investors, analysts and journalists are invited to a live webcast of the report at 9:00 a.m. (CEST), where CEO Rutger Arnhult and CFO Maria Strandberg will be commenting on the results.

The report will be published at 8:00 a.m. (CEST) and will be available here: https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/financial-reports/

The presentation will be available on the same page from 8:45 a.m. (CEST).

You can access the live presentation (webcast) of the report at 9:00 a.m. on this link:

https://castellum.creo.se/220715



The presentation will be in English. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the event.

Following the presentation, Rutger Arnhult and Maria Strandberg will be available to answer questions. Analysts, investors and journalists are welcome to dial in to our teleconference.

Telephone numbers for the teleconference:

Sweden +46 (0) 8 5051 0031 Netherlands +31 (0) 20 794 6360 UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 USA +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

For further information, please contact:

Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62,

anna-karin.nyman@castellum.se

