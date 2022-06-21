Orbbec Announces Availability of Femto Time-of-Flight Camera Line, Enabling Accurate 3D Object and Scene Capture

Three Models Offer Wide Range of Features Including Depth-of-Field from 0.2 to 5 Meters, 6-Axis IMU Tracking, Multi-Camera Synchronization, Use in Complete Darkness

TROY, Mich., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, a leading global 3D camera provider, today announced it has begun shipping its line of Femto, the ToF (Time-of-Flight) 3D cameras enabling the capture of the exact position and shape of static or moving objects and scenes with high accuracy. The Femto line, a new category of 3D imaging products for Orbbec, offers solutions for designers in healthcare, warehousing/shipping, autonomous robotics and augmented reality, along with hundreds of other applications.

Orbbec (PRNewsfoto/Orbbec) (PRNewswire)

Orbbec's Femto lineup gives developers, engineers, researchers and hobbyists the ability to customize a ToF solution for their particular application. The new line includes:

Femto : Featuring the greatest optical range in the Femto family (0.2 to 5 meters), the Femto Original delivers depth resolution of 640 x 480 @30fps and requires the lowest power consumption (average 5.8W), in a 99.4 x 68 x 25mm form factor.

Femto W: With the widest depth field of view (H90, V74) and highest color field of view (H98.6, V64.2), the Femto W delivers high accuracy identification at closer range (0.2 to 2.5 meters).

Femto Live: The family's midrange (0.5 to 3 meter) option with exceptional color resolution of up to 3840 x 2160 @30fps.

All three cameras offer multi-camera synchronization support with near-zero latency and can be used in complete darkness. In addition, the three products support 6-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) motion tracking, providing position sensing for robots or other devices on the move. The Femto lineup also provides depth engine equipped cameras which release large volumes of computing power to the host PC – a feature many ToF cameras do not currently provide.

"Time of Flight technology has become one of the hottest and most exciting fields in 3D imaging," commented David Chen, co-founder and chief technology officer, Orbbec. "ToF based 3D cameras can measure shapes, movement and position of static or moving objects with pinpoint accuracy. Our new Femto line gives users a range of state-of-the-art solutions and can do so in industrial quantities."

Orbbec Femto is suitable for indoor use such as tracking human forms, measuring small live objects, obstacle avoidance and gesture recognition. It is also good for industrial automation, robots and many other applications.

Importantly, unlike many camera providers, Orbbec is an integrated design/build/manufacture company. Its capabilities enable it to ensure delivery of cameras at any volume, from very small to million-plus quantities, with variable pricing available.

Femto users receive a customized SDK to facilitate device integration. To learn more about the Orbbec Femto Time-of-Flight camera line, to place an order, or to inquire about pricing, go to www.Orbbec3D.com.

About Orbbec

Orbbec is dedicated to creating intelligent technologies for every human, everywhere. Achieving this requires superb 3D cameras that are affordably priced and universally available. Orbbec designs and manufactures state-of-the-art 3D cameras and the world's most advanced camera-computer, Orbbec Persee+. Learn more about Orbbec by visiting the website, www.Orbbec3D.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carly Lang

Next PR

630 363 1509

clang@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orbbec