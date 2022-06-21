Rimo3 Joins IGEL Ready Program as a Technology Partner

Rimo3 joins a growing number of forward-thinking businesses that are integrating and validating their products through IGEL Ready

LAS VEGAS and SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimo3, a leading innovator of intelligent, automated, testing solutions for enterprise Windows platforms, and IGEL, provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced that Rimo3 has joined the new IGEL Ready program as a technology partner. IGEL Ready opens up the company's core enterprise software for tech companies like Rimo3 to integrate and validate their products, driving business growth and flexible access to enterprise applications for mutual customers of Rimo3 and IGEL.

"Rimo3 is pleased to be joining IGEL Ready," said Eddie Powell, Vice President of Global Alliances, Rimo3. "As customers look to do any migration, where it is on-prem, cloud, or hybrid, Rimo3 provides critical insight around application performance and compatibility needed for a smooth and successful project. Rimo3 also speeds migrations by easily importing apps from legacy systems like Microsoft SCCM, automatically testing those apps for suitability, modernizing them, and moving them into a modern management plane like Microsoft Intune, so they are ready to deploy in hours or days vs. weeks or months. The combination of Rimo3 and IGEL helps customers looking to fully leverage the benefits on a thin computing environment, including enhanced security, reduced TCO, and greater end user productivity."

Rimo3 offers automated predeployment testing for any Windows application, on any modern Windows version, for any target environment – with no scripting, complex configuration, or costly infrastructure. Rimo3 allows organizations to replatform to new environments like Azure Virtual Desktop up to 10X faster while maintaining evergreen workspaces to improve security posture and user productivity.

"The future of enterprise computing is in the cloud and the IGEL Ready technology partner program makes it easy for any company to deploy their applications to virtual desktops and cloud workspaces, reaching a new and relevant market while also enabling world-class customer service," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "We welcome Rimo3 to our growing ecosystem of more than 120 IGEL Ready partners as they become part of a powerful validation movement in the end user computing industry."

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of 120+ technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for digital workspaces within modern workplace environments. In an era where customers and their employees require reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services, IGEL Ready helps ensure product compatibility and productivity to support business continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software. This vibrant ecosystem enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across eight categories in the IGEL Ready Showcase.

You can learn more in the Rimo3 IGEL Ready Showcase page here. To start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/. To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready.

About Rimo3

Rimo3 provides unattended automation to test application readiness for Windows 10, Windows 365, and Azure Virtual Desktop, as well as identifying MSIX and Multi-session suitability. By leveraging automation to collect application insights, Rimo3 helps IT organizations speed the time to delivery and minimize risk in deploying security updates and other ongoing changes in desktop and server environments, across physical, virtual, and cloud workspaces. Streamline operations, optimize resources, lower costs, and improve end-user productivity. Your apps, your workspace, our priority.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

