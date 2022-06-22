JDD Studio Renovates International Institute of Minnesota, Prepares for Open House

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDD Studio had the great pleasure of partnering with the International Institute of Minnesota (IIMN) on the renovation of the IIMN headquarters. A leader in programs for immigrants and refugees, IIMN aims to increase their workforce trainings and educational programs in their newly renovated space. JDD Studio and IIMN look to celebrate the reopening of the renovated headquarters building where at least 3,000 New Americans will benefit each year from the Institute's expansion.

The IIMN project scope included the renovation of the existing 21,000 square-foot building and the addition of a 16,000+square-foot wing for more and better-quality classroom space, conference and meeting room spaces, and additional office space to enhance the services and classes the Institute provides. (PRNewswire)

The Institute's open house, scheduled for Thursday, June 23, 12–2 p.m., welcomes students and the community to learn about various programs and services, while enjoying lunch and an ice cream truck.

"The impact of the Institute on the lives of Minnesota's refugee and immigrant population cannot be underestimated. Many of our clients say the Institute feels like a second home, where they are supported and encouraged to grow their language skills, job skills, and create community," says Jane Graupman, executive director of the Institute. "Our building is now even more welcoming to New Americans as a place to gather and learn."

The IIMN project scope included the renovation of the existing 21,000 square-foot building and the addition of a 16,000 + square-foot wing for more and better-quality classroom space, conference and meeting room spaces, and additional office space to enhance the services and classes the Institute provides. "In partnering with IIMN, our goal for the new building was to provide a shared Living Room for New Americans arriving in Minnesota with new and welcoming spaces in which to work, study, rest, and gather throughout IIMN's next 100 years," says Patrick Regan, principal of JDD Studio.

"JDD Studio helped the Institute dream up a space that honors the experiences of New Americans when they come to Minnesota. Together, the process evolved to create a space that is both a symbol of our welcome to immigrants and refugees and allows the Institute to grow its proven programs and services," said Graupman. "Along the way, Patrick and the team had provided both technical expertise and a vision for the institute that would lead us into the future. He has been a critical partner every step of the way. We are sad that James Dayton can't be here with us to celebrate the beautiful new space we now call home. His vision and legacy played a major role in its success."

The Institute's recent milestones include surpassing 25,000 refugees resettled since 1974 and assisting more than 16,000 citizenship applications being filed since 2001. As baby boomers age out of the workforce, immigrants and refugees represent a growing portion of the state's overall population, and these New Americans are essential to Minnesota's labor market and economic viability in the global marketplace.

About the JDD Studio

Founded in 1997 as James Dayton Design by the late Jim Dayton, JDD Studio is led by four partners: Robert Hunter, Abby Jensen, Patrick Regan, and Angela Varpness. JDD Studio's mission is to develop thoughtful, well-crafted spaces that serve clients well and contribute positively to the community in a creative and innovative way. JDD Studio has extensive experience in concept design, programming, master planning, architectural design, interior design, and in supporting capital campaigns. The success of JDD projects across all metrics of client satisfaction and myriad building types is a testament to their design methodology.

