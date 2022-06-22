Piranha, an NYC-based Creative Agency, Acquires Manhattan Made Marketing, a Digital Agency with Offices in Miami and Barcelona

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piranha announced today its acquisition of Manhattan Made Marketing. This venture increases capabilities in creative production and digital strategy, bringing immediate scale to the two firms.

piranhanyc.com (PRNewswire)

Bogdan Dzyurak, founder and CEO, Manhattan Made Marketing, and Jerry Media alum, will join Piranha effective immediately to lead its digital practice.

"We have collaborated with Bogdan and his team on multiple projects and are thrilled to formalize that relationship by combining forces," said Sean Ananou, Managing Partner, Piranha. "We've seen 50% year over year growth since 2019, with more demand for media strategy and distribution. Now, we can fully align creative and digital capabilities with this move."

The combined agencies will operate under the Piranha name. Piranha, founded in 2009, is known for its agile and bespoke approach to creative strategy and content production, partnering with top-tier clients such as Saint Laurent, Paramount, and Life Time.

Manhattan Made Marketing brings that same DNA of agility and performance in the digital space, with the focus of creating value for start-ups and high-growth companies.

"I am very excited to join the talented Piranha team," said Dzyurak. "I started MMM to help small to mid-sized companies engage in digital marketing, more effectively using the tools that bigger brands have capitalized on. With this merger, we now have the resources to advance our vision of being a digital partner to clients rather than a single project agency, he explains."

Rob Sabatini, Founder and Executive Creative Director of Piranha, also looks forward to the union. "We understand that high-end creative can be a luxury, while media distribution is a necessity," he added. "Our goal is to be a partner to clients on both fronts. No matter the scope of a project – creative or strategy – we want to make available our full resources to deliver value and results for clients."

Even with the growth this acquisition brings, the combined agency plans to remain small and agile as part of its core strength. Brooklyn, NY will remain headquarters, with offices in Denver, Miami, and Barcelona.

Piranha

Piranha, an independent creative agency founded in 2009, brings together a network of strategists and creators to serve leading consumer brands, high-growth ventures, and global organizations. From conceiving and launching full funnel campaigns, to executing immersive activations, and producing acclaimed content, the agency helps clients define, design and deploy ideas at scale. piranhanyc.com

Contact

press@piranhanyc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Piranha