Trialjectory Boasts Over 54 Percent Growth in New Cancer Patient Users from Diverse Ethnic and Racial Backgrounds in Q1 2022

Company Committed to Including Patients from Underrepresented Populations in Clinical Trials, Reinforced by New FDA Guidelines Mandating Increased Diversity in Studies

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trialjectory , the AI-powered decision-support platform for patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, announced today that it has experienced over 54 percent growth in new cancer patient users from diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds during the first quarter of 2022. Trialjectory's commitment to including patients from underrepresented backgrounds in clinical trials is further reinforced by new guidelines issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mandating that pharmaceutical companies enroll more diverse patient populations in trials to expand access to advanced new treatment options and address longstanding inequities in healthcare.

Among the over 65,000 cancer patients on Trialjectory's platform:

The vast majority (83 percent) share their ethnicity data.

Over one-third (35 percent) come from underrepresented racial / ethnic backgrounds.

Because three-quarters (75 percent) live in rural communities, they are treated at nearby community hospitals and do not have access to the major metropolitan cancer centers where most clinical trials take place.

"Since inception, Trialjectory has advocated that diversity in clinical trials is necessary to ensure studies represent the true population of the national cancer community and eliminate unconscious biases," said Tzvia Bader, co-founder and CEO, Trialjectory. "By working with Trialjectory, pharmaceutical companies are actively complying with the FDA's new guidelines, which align closely with the motivations of the patients using our platform to participate in these trials. Trialjectory has the tools to ensure that all patients, irrespective of race, ethnic background or socioeconomic status, have an opportunity to enroll in clinical trials that best suit their diagnosis, thereby bridging the gap between the pharmaceutical industry and patients."

Trialjectory allows pharmaceutical companies to:

Obtain more diverse qualified patient leads for clinical trials versus traditional efforts

Receive real-time demographic data around patient pools, as well as patients who are both matched to and enrolled in clinical trials

Pinpoint eligibility criteria that may create barriers for ethnic minority enrollment

Get recommendations on additional site locations for clinical trials that are more convenient for eligible patients

"The FDA has made its intentions abundantly clear: it is unacceptable to exclude minority groups from clinical trials. Pharmaceutical companies have a responsibility to identify and enroll these patients," continued Ms. Bader. "Having access to more patients ultimately leads to higher and faster clinical trial enrollment rates, which can lead to advanced new therapies hitting the market sooner for patients in need. With 4,000 new member sign-ups each month and over 1 million clinical trial matches to date, Trialjectory ensures that patients of all backgrounds are armed with the support and knowledge they need to find the best clinical trials to aid in their fight against cancer."

About Trialjectory

Trialjectory is an AI-powered decision-support platform democratizing access to advanced cancer treatments and addressing multiple challenges that the oncology drug development ecosystem faces. Its unique model informs and empowers cancer patients to own their treatment journey, supports a more personalized approach to patient care and helps pharmaceutical companies to achieve patient-centric drug development. Trialjectory has been recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 " and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's " 2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards ."

For more information, please visit www.trialjectory.com

