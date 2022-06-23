Human Capital Management Veteran Teresa Creech Joins Beeline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the extended workforce, today announced human capital management (HCM) industry veteran Teresa Creech has joined the company as Chief Corporate Development Officer (CCDO). As part of the executive leadership team, Creech will be responsible for leading corporate strategy, including mergers and acquisitions. With more than 25 years of experience, Creech is an influencer and leader in the extended workforce space and has played an important role in shaping the industry.

Beeline (PRNewsfoto/Beeline) (PRNewswire)

Creech's experience includes HCM technology, global MSP/VMS, staffing, and IC compliance. A household industry name, Creech is known for successfully leading companies through mergers and acquisitions, understanding all facets of the business from operations to sales and marketing, and advising companies on maximizing the impact of their external workforces.

"Teresa has a longtime passion for our industry and we know that she will be a vital contributor to Beeline's continued success," said Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline. "Her tenured expertise with the external workforce will empower our customers and our company as we accelerate growth and establish new standards for the industry. We're thrilled to have Teresa on the team."

Before joining Beeline, Creech was CEO of TalentWave, recently acquired by People 2.0. Prior to that, she served as CEO of ICon Professional Services, and held executive positions at managed service providers KellyOCG and Randstad Sourceright US, the latter of which she served as president for MSP and CW Solutions. Her many accomplishments in these roles led to her spot in the Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 Hall of Fame.

Creech said, "In this transformational talent landscape, Beeline and our customers are positioned for exponential growth. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the journey. Having worked with Beeline as a partner for many years, I have a deep respect for the culture, the expertise of the team, and the consistent delivery on innovation."

Creech has served on multiple private equity and advisory boards, where she demonstrated her passion for team building and corporate strategy. She has also been a member of, and advisor to, the Women's Business Collaborative, an organization accelerating the advancement of women business leaders and fostering gender diversity and pay parity in the workplace.

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability and flexibility by utilizing an agile mix of employee and non-employee talent, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of cloud solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From our locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

Contacts:

Ann Warren

awarren@clearedgemarketing.com

770.328.8384

Jessica Ashcraft

Vice President of Marketing, Beeline

marketing@beeline.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beeline